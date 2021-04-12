WATCH NOW: Mrvan visits West Side Leadership Academy, discusses American Rescue Plan

GARY — As U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, entered West Side Leadership Academy recently, he, too, had to check in before commencing a tour of the building.

The first-term congressman, who was masked up, visited the Gary school to discuss the American Rescue Plan, as well as his support for education.

As Mrvan roamed the quiet halls, he made his first stop into Stephen Currie's classroom, where students, both in person and virtual, were taking a quiz on the learning platform Kahoot! when he walked in.

Students were at their desks, spaced away from one another with desk shields surrounding them.

"I'm loving it. I'm glad to be here. I really want to learn and find out what's important to the students and the teachers," Mrvan said during his first stop of the tour.

"We're here for one purpose, and that's to learn so that we can be a better member of Congress and go back to Washington, D.C., on the education and labor committee and really communicate what are the needs of our community."

Alaina Stewart, a junior, asked Mrvan if all students, freshman through seniors, will be able to return to school in the upcoming year for the full year.