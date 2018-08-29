Water fixtures at some schools within the School City of Hammond district tested positive for elevated levels of lead through preliminary testing, the city said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
Exposure to lead poses serious health risks, particularly to young children and fetuses. Even at low doses, it can cause irreversible learning disabilities and health problems.
City officials were quick to note in a statement that routine tests by the Water Works Department at its purification plant and the entire circulatory systems indicate no elevated lead levels in the city's water system.
"If lead levels are, in fact, unsafe within some of the School City’s buildings, the problem stems from internal fixtures and presents no danger to the general public or the customers of the Hammond Water Works who utilize Hammond water," the city said in a release.
Aging lead service lines are a common problem in older homes and structures — and oftentimes the culprit behind lead leaking into the drinking water. Like many public water systems throughout the country, Hammond, East Chicago, LaPorte and Indiana American treat their water with chemicals to prevent corrosion of plumbing equipment.
'A new situation'
Superintendent Walter Watkins said officials are assessing the situation by re-examining recent findings.
"We just got the preliminary results this week. This is a new situation that just occurred and we're trying to get the information out," Watkins said.
One Hammond School Board member reached Wednesday declined to comment. Board President Deborah White could not immediately be reached for comment.
A statement on the School City of Hammond's website states the district contracted with a consultant to test drinking water sources to verify water quality. Past water testing indicated acceptable, safe levels of lead in the drinking water, according to the district.
"This voluntary testing has been more expansive than what was done with prior testing that the School City of Hammond completed. As part of this process recommended by environmental consultants, the School City of Hammond conducted water testing of buildings constructed before 1986," the statement read.
District officials state the consultants noted the testing was "likely skewed" since the water pipes were not being used or flushed since June 6. Watkins did not immediately provide a timeline when the testing was done.
"As a precaution and until further testing can be done to conduct further water testing, fixtures where water samples reported elevated levels of lead have been taken out of service. Also, as an interim step, bottled water is being provided at each of the affected buildings," the statement read.
By taking out selected fixtures, the school district will be able to determine if the reservoirs of these fixtures together with lack of regular flushing caused the elevated test results, the district said in its statement.
Watkins said the consultants are re-testing the original results.
"We were told that they could be invalid. I will know more later," Watkins said.
Statewide testing program
Water systems in Hammond, East Chicago, Gary and the city of LaPorte all contain at least some lead or other materials that can corrode and leach lead into drinking water, according to records on file with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and water department officials.
Earlier this year, it was reported that a growing number of Northwest Indiana school districts signed up for the Indiana Finance Authority's free lead-in-water testing program, but several schools in communities with aging water systems missed the deadline to enroll.
Some schools, including Valparaiso Community Schools, East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy and now Hammond, did not participate in the IFA program because they recently conducted independent testing of drinking water.
The city's news release did not include a list of schools in which fixtures tested positive for lead. A statement on the district's website also did not list buildings where lead was found in elevated levels, though the district said schools constructed before 1986 received testing.
The Indiana Finance Authority issued a report in December 2016 that found the state's aging water infrastructure needs $2.3 billion in immediate repairs and $815 million a year in additional maintenance spending to protect human health.
Communities with aging infrastructure and structures built before June 1986, when lead was banned from use in drinking water systems, are more likely to have plumbing equipment that can corrode.
The IFA launched the voluntary testing program for schools in February 2017 to ensure drinking water in public schools was safe.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. in a statement said he wanted to "assure Hammond residents that our water is safe for drinking and all other uses."
“The matters that have been brought up by the School City of Hammond have to do with fixtures and pipes that exist within their buildings and not within the City of Hammond water system," McDermott stated.