'We are the hope': Lake Central celebrates Class of 2020 in summer commencement ceremony

ST. JOHN — As the sun set Thursday night at Lake Central's football stadium, student speaker Blessing Nnate brought a message of hope to graduates in the Class of 2020.
In a socially distanced commencement ceremony nearly four months after seniors' last day in their high school halls, students like Nnate shared the strength they say they've gained in a senior year unlike any other.
"Yes, it's unpredictable and, yes, it can be frightening, but with this new order, comes a new wave of hope," Nnate said. "Graduates, we are the hope."
School leaders across Northwest Indiana have grappled with how best to recognize their senior students in a new and unexpected area of social distancing.
Some schools opted for a virtual graduation as close to students' originally scheduled graduation date as possible. Others have organized drive-up commencements, parades and alternative celebrations, such as 21st Century Charter School's 49er Drive In Theater commencement.
At Lake Central, administrators moved commencement, usually put on in the high school gymnasium, outdoors. Students on Thursday night were allowed just two guests, and seats at the Lake Central football stadium were marked to observe social distancing.
The high school's student-run Lake Central News broadcast team produced a live feed of the ceremony for those watching from home.
By Principal Sean Begley's estimate, the school sold seats for approximately 1,300 guests for the 5,000 capacity stadium.
Graduates, seated on the football field, were also distanced with each chair placed about 6-to-10 feet from one another.
This year's Lake Central class graduated 788 students; 553 of whom plan to enter post-secondary studies, 94 of whom have planned apprenticeships and 20 who have entered or plan to enter the military.
School leaders organized prerecorded performance by the LCHS Choir, which would typically perform in person, and hope to arrange a collage of students for the usual senior class photo.
"It's important we still do this," Begley said. "When a child is born, I think everyone looks down the road and sees them graduating high school."
Students brought their own touches to the 2020 commencement ceremony.
A 10-minute video produced by LCTV editors Jovanni Alcantar, Grace Bentkowski, Josh Brunette and Kenedi Carnagey both recorded students' memories in their high school hallways, but also documented the trying moments of their high school careers; including Australian wildfires, the deaths of George Floyd and Kobe Bryant, and the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The senior class gift, a mirror in the high school's second floor academic wing presented by class president Aniyah Thompkins and vice presidents Josh Chen and Jake Malatestinic, is etched in a mask, the students said, to be a symbol of the strength of the Class of 2020.
A chair, draped in a Warrior blue cap and gown, was also set at the field's 50-yard line in memory of Lake Central senior Cole Pratscher, who died in May.
"This place has given us opportunities not only to develop ourselves as students and scholars, but also as people," Thompkins said. "We've developed resilience, creativity and resolve."
Begley, in his address, told graduates the graduation at the stadium began at 7 p.m. for two reasons; one, to beat the summer heat and two, in time with the setting sun.
"While we're handing out your diplomas and wrapping up this ceremony, the sun will set on your time at Lake Central and your time here as a student will end," Begley said, adding, "Tomorrow, the sun's going to rise and the commencement of the next chapter of your life will begin; a chapter I know you're ready for and that you will excel."
