'We are the hope': Lake Central celebrates Class of 2020 in summer commencement ceremony

By Principal Sean Begley's estimate, the school sold seats for approximately 1,300 guests for the 5,000 capacity stadium.

Graduates, seated on the football field, were also distanced with each chair placed about 6-to-10 feet from one another.

This year's Lake Central class graduated 788 students; 553 of whom plan to enter post-secondary studies, 94 of whom have planned apprenticeships and 20 who have entered or plan to enter the military.

School leaders organized prerecorded performance by the LCHS Choir, which would typically perform in person, and hope to arrange a collage of students for the usual senior class photo.

"It's important we still do this," Begley said. "When a child is born, I think everyone looks down the road and sees them graduating high school."

Students brought their own touches to the 2020 commencement ceremony.

A 10-minute video produced by LCTV editors Jovanni Alcantar, Grace Bentkowski, Josh Brunette and Kenedi Carnagey both recorded students' memories in their high school hallways, but also documented the trying moments of their high school careers; including Australian wildfires, the deaths of George Floyd and Kobe Bryant, and the novel coronavirus pandemic.