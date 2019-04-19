'We just want to support our kids': Hanover administrators make the case for May referendum

Adam Minth, director of business services for Hanover Community School Corp., explains the division of school funding in a community forum Wednesday scheduled to answer questions about the district's referendum vote this May.
CEDAR LAKE — Hanover Community School Corp. administrators presented their case Wednesday night for taxpayers’ support in funding the construction of a new elementary school, resource center and community building to serve the growing Cedar Lake and St. John communities.
The school corporation will seek referendum support this May, asking residents to approve a maximum 56 cents per $100 net assessed valuation tax through the year 2039 to keep up with greater-than-anticipated home building in the Hanover district.
The referendum is being sought in addition to Hanover’s existing 29 cents per $100 assessed valuation operations referendum, which runs through 2022 and supports pay for district employees.
Wednesday night, Hanover Superintendent Mary Tracy-MacAulay and Director of Business Services Adam Minth set out to explain the district’s growth, as well as the actual tax impact of the referendum.
Outgrowing existing facilities
Currently at a districtwide enrollment of more than 2,380 students, according to Indiana Department of Education records, Hanover has seen an increase of more than 200 students in the last five years. Minth said recent estimates predict 250 to 300 more students may move into the district.
Hanover already has taken steps to distribute students throughout its existing facilities to create more space. This school year, the fifth grade — a combined class of 200 students among Hanover’s Jane Ball and Lincoln elementary schools — was moved into Hanover Central Middle School, leaving just one empty classroom of a 30-student capacity available at each elementary.
With the construction of a proposed $30.5 million elementary school, Hanover would create two kindergarten-through-second grade centers in its existing elementary schools and one third-through-fifth grade school at the new facility.
The district also has proposed the construction of an $8.5 million resource center, pulling several administrative director positions out of Hanover Central High School and creating more career and technical education learning space for students. This building would include a transportation services facility allowing the district to perform its own bus maintenance, saving the school corporation saving about $50,000 in contracted services.
Hanover’s total referendum collection of around $44 million also would include roof repairs, a community athletic building and safer sidewalks between academic buildings.
The alternative, if Hanover’s referendum fails, likely would mean bringing in mobile classrooms, or trailers, to keep class sizes low.
“If you look at facilities, this growth impacts every part of the day — utilities, technology, food services, transportation,” Tracy-MacAulay said.
Actual tax impact
On the ballot this May, Hanover will ask for 56 cents per $100 net assessed valuation, but Minth was careful to specify that this maximum value does not necessarily reflect the tax increase Hanover school residents will experience throughout the 20-year referendum.
Minth said with the district's debt expected to fall off incrementally each year after 2019, the actual tax increase realized by taxpayers likely will start at less than 10 cents per net assessed valuation and decrease with time.
Figuring Cedar Lake’s median home value of about $214,000, Minth estimates residents might only see taxes increase just more than $100 a year, or less than $9 a month.
And, with the coming 2020 property tax cap deadline, Lake County residents can expect to see their taxes decrease substantially next year.
“We worked with a financial adviser who tailored this all to the benefit of the taxpayer,” Minth said.
A vocal opposition
At the Wednesday night meeting, Hanover administrators answered questions from a handful of opposing Cedar Lake residents hoping not to see their taxes increase.
With Hanover’s district stretching into parts of St. John and even as far north as Dyer, Minth said more than 1,000 new homes are expected to be built within the township’s boundaries.
Some residents questioned why Cedar Lake and St. John are allowing so many developments to move in, and why current residents should have to pick up the collateral costs of this growth.
Tracy-MacAulay agreed that taking in so many more students is placing a strain on the Hanover district, but any decision to disallow land development in the area comes from local governments such as the Town Council.
“We have an obligation to take on these kids and give them an excellent education,” the superintendent said.
Minth explained the benefits of growth in terms of the referendum. If the referendum is passed, Hanover schools can only ask its maximum $44 million in expected construction costs over the course of the proposed 20-year taxation period. As more homes are built and more residents move in, more opportunities to spread the tax burden are created.
Tracy-MacAulay said the district has planned conservatively to design new facilities with flexible space to allow the district to accommodate even more growth than anticipated and avoid returning to taxpayers for additional referendum support in the near future.
Ultimately, Minth said, his goal was not necessarily to sway the public’s vote, but to help inform voters.
“I just want you to vote with the facts,” Minth said. “This isn’t for everyone. We understand that. We just want to support our kids.”
Election day is May 7. Residents living in the Hanover district can contact the school district’s central office at 219-374-3500 with questions about how the referendum may affect their future tax rate.
