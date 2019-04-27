Students in Amy Henderlong's fourth period Biomedical Sciences class check their heart rate after running stairs as they study the heart during class. Duneland School Corp. has an upcoming referendum vote. The district is seeking an extension of its previous operating referendum to continue funding programs like STEM activities for students.
John Luke, The Times
John Luke, The Times
CHESTERTON — Duneland schools supporters made their case this week to continue the district’s current $41 million referendum, looking to maintain operations funding in the school corporation.
Judy Malasto, interim superintendent of the Duneland School Corp., led the district’s final of four public meetings Tuesday night and garnered support from the Duneland Chamber of Commerce at a Wednesday luncheon.
The district is looking to continue its 2012 referendum at no tax rate increase. The referendum currently sits at 22 cents per $100 assessed valuation. In the last seven years, it has provided funding for a school nurse and counselor in each of Duneland’s nine buildings, as well as two additional school resource officers.
School officials hope to continue this referendum for an additional seven years at an average collection rate of just under $16 a month for the median Duneland home value after homestead and mortgage reductions.
Keeping pace amid changes in public education funding
Duneland Chief Financial Officer Lynn Kwilasz provided an overview of school funding Wednesday for members of the Duneland chamber, explaining the need for community support in a state public education funding model increasingly driven by local referendum support and student enrollment totals.
Over the last decade, Duneland schools has lost about $5.3 million in funding after statewide property tax caps took effect for all but Lake and St. Joseph counties in 2010.
The district operates with a total budget of nearly $69.7 million, with $28.5 million of that supported through tax funding. Kwilasz said that over the years Duneland has worked to use tax dollars wisely by taking part in NIPSCO rebate programs, upgrading school lighting to longer-lasting, energy efficient LEDs and participating in co-op and bulk purchases, such as with bus fuel.
“Obviously the economy is better, but the funding for schools really hasn’t kept pace,” Kwilasz said, tracing the effects still felt of a $300 million cut in education funding nearly a decade ago.
“We all have a responsibility to take that and make sure that our voices about that are heard. If we don’t want to do things like referendums as a way of life in the future as the state of Indiana, we need to try to get our legislators to try to respond and look at other options for us.”
Maintaining high student achievement
Duneland has long maintained high academic standards with four of its schools receiving As in last year’s Indiana school accountability assessment. Malasto said operational funding is integral to that success.
In addition to funding support-staff positions, the Duneland referendum also has supported professional development for teachers, upgraded health services equipment and improved instructional materials and technology that make classroom instruction possible.
Chesterton High School boasts award-winning speech and debate teams, performing arts ensembles and athletic programs, and is one of the only districts in the Region to offer the International Baccalaureate program — an advanced degree track accepted by partner universities outside of the United States upon completion.
Anything and everything is on the table if the referendum doesn’t pass, Malasto said, adding the thought of having to consider program reductions if the referendum doesn’t pass keeps her up at night.
“It guts me,” Malasto said. “The thought of having to do that is just unimaginable.”
Getting out the vote
One chamber member working in real estate noted Wednesday the need to maintain those standards to stay competitive with Valparaiso schools just to the south and avoid losing homeowners to the neighboring district.
“I think that there’s blinders like ‘This is Chesterton and that’s not going to happen here,’ but it could happen,” Malasto responded. “It absolutely could.”
Seven year ago, Duneland voters passed the district's referendum with a narrow 51-49 percent vote.
Supporters have been spreading the word through door-to-door canvassing, phone banking, social media and yard signs. ‘Vote Yes’ volunteers have posted about 500 yard signs throughout the community and are expecting to distribute 300 more.
Jocelyn Hibshman, a volunteer with the Taxpayers for Duneland Schools political action committee, said the reception as she’s been out canvassing in support of the referendum has been mostly positive.
At the end of Wednesday’s chamber luncheon, Malasto encouraged chamber members to take a friend to the polls on May 7.
“The ‘Nos’ are going to go,” Malasto said. “We need that support. Take your relatives. Take your friends.”
