School stock
Times Staff

GARY — Extra security is present Wednesday at Thea Bowman Leadership Academy after a former student is suspected of bringing a weapon on to school property Tuesday.

Thea Bowman K-12 Principal Marisa Simmons said in a letter to parents Tuesday that the school reported the incident to police.

Extra security will be present during student drop-off and pick-up times, according to the letter.

"At Thea Bowman, we pride ourselves on offering a loving and caring learning environment that supports our scholars and families and helps our students reach their fullest potential," the letter reads.

Simmons also asks in the letter that parents "help us reinforce with your scholar what is and is not allowed on our school campus."

Education Reporter

Carley Lanich covers education in Lake County and throughout the Region. She comes to Northwest Indiana from Indianapolis and is an IU-Bloomington grad.