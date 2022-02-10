Westchester Intermediate School hosts inclusion dance

CHESTERTON — Students involved in Westchester Intermediate School’s Nora Project held an inclusion dance Wednesday.

The dance was open to students of all ages and was intended to be welcoming to students with special needs or disabilities.

Brian Doolin, a special education teacher at Westchester Intermediate School, said students involved in The Nora Project learn empathy and how to include others. The Nora Project is a national organization that intends to promote disability inclusion and engage students and communities. Currently, The Nora Project has approximately 70 schools across the U.S. and Canada participating.

Doolin got WIS involved because he saw a television news piece highlighting the project. It has been at the school for four years and more than 150 students have participated.

One day a week, students in The Nora Project work on a curriculum that teaches acceptance about anyone who may be different. Throughout the year, the students plan events to include students with disabilities, such as activity nights and the inclusion dance. These activities are then used to create documentaries at the end of the year, which are featured in a red carpet event, Nora Night in May.

Doolin said an important part of the program is that students see the children with special needs or disabilities as equals. A lot of programs have children work with special needs students but do not see them as equals.

“There are a lot of kids that have a lot to offer but don’t get to experience it, because we have predetermined biases or a lack of understanding of what they're capable of,” Doolin said. He said he has seen studies that indicate that the earlier children are exposed to diversity, the more accepting they will be moving forward.

Ruby Dudek, a sixth grade student at WIS who is involved in The Nora Project, said she joined because her older brother has autism and was in the program when he went to WIS. Dudek said she feels it's important to make everyone feel included.

Doolin said the dance did not feature any bright lights and allowed community members to get away from loud music, as a lot of special needs students may have sensory issues that can make lights overwhelming.

“We wanted to invite kids who we would typically not have a chance to interact with,” Doolin said. He said that many schools and grade levels were invited to the dance.

Jillian Mitchell, a sixth grade student at WIS in The Nora Project, said the inclusion dance is partially for students who may be left out of certain activities. In previous Nora Project events, it has been mainly students at WIS in The Nora Project participating, and the students wanted to open it up to other schools.

There were several students in attendance, with large groups dancing in the gym. Dudek said she thinks it may be because they announced the dance beforehand in several areas and it is great so many people came.

Mitchell also said this can help students get out of their comfort zone and talk to new people. Dudek said some students have limited experience talking to students who are different than them and this helps them learn to be more comfortable.

