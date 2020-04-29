What will Hammond call its future high schools? The school city could have an answer by Memorial Day

Jenson said omitting duplicate answers, he tallied around 3,600 responses in the district's branding survey which was open for more than two weeks.

The survey was advertised on the district's website and social media for community response. All students at the middle and high schools levels, as well as some fourth and fifth graders, were prompted by teachers to weigh in.

About 60% of the responses came from students, Jenson said.

Name and mascot suggestions ranged from the serious to the silly, including the likes of "Bishop Noll Institute" and "Theodore Roosevelt School of Bear Wrestling."

Some paid homage to Hammond's history and industry, suggesting mascots like the Steelmen, the Railers, the Ironworkers or the Tigers, from the district's former Hammond Tech.

Others recognized politicians and educators at the local and national level, including name suggestions like Barack Obama High; Donald J. Trump High; McDermott High, for Hammond Mayor Thomas McDemott Jr.; Scott Miller, after the district's superintendent; and Watkins High, for the former longtime superintendent Walter Watkins who died in December.

A shared thread of unity and community pride rang through many responses, Jenson said, suggesting the strength in a "Central" name.