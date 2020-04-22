What will school look like in summer and fall under Indiana social distancing?

The Indiana Department of Education is expecting to receive its full state allotment of $18.3 million — that's compared to $22.7 million in requests for last summer's program.

McCormick said she expects with this year's requests, there could be a $10 million gap in requested funding, which will be understood in better detail after schools submit their requests for funding due June 1.

Schools will receive additional funds this year in proportion to their typical Title I allotment for low income services from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The IDOE is earmarked to receive nearly $215 million in CARES Act funding to distribute among Indiana districts, some of which could be directed toward summer school funding.

But, in a state education system that runs $9 billion annually with unknown needs this fall, state officials are cautioning schools not to use these funds all at once.

Fall classes

Fall entry to school could take several forms, McCormick said, ranging from continued virtual learning as is being used now to a complete return to normal, which the superintendent described as "pie in the sky."