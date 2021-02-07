When will NWI teachers receive a COVID-19 vaccine? Educators, administrators hope sooner rather than later

"We're not going to be in an at-risk environment in June. We're in an at-risk environment now," she said.

Lake Central School Corp. Superintendent Larry Veracco said while he understands teachers' desire to receive a vaccine as soon as possible, he understands Holcomb's vaccine priority list.

"He used data on serious illness and hospitalization to say, there's a direct correlation between age and serious negative outcomes from getting COVID. Making that effort to get the oldest people vaccinated because they're the ones who have been getting hospitalized at a much greater rate, I fully support that," Veracco said.

Once the priority list is down to an age where hospitalizations decrease, Veracco said he hopes to see educators next in line to receive the vaccine.

"I hope everybody appreciates the great work teachers have put in this year," Veracco said.

"Their attendance has been outstanding, and even when they've been quarantined, most, not just Lake Central staff, but most teachers in the area, from talking to my peers, have been willing to teach from home and type in their instruction while the kids are supervised by a substitute, and that's kept us moving."