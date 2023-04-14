Whiting students participate in walkout to protest gun violence Whiting middle and high school students walk west on 119th Avenue as part of a walkout Friday in protest of gun violence in schools.

WHITING — Students at Whiting middle and high schools have one message for legislators: Enough is enough.

"Gun violence in schools is a nationwide issue," Whiting High School senior and Student Council President Giselle Perez said. "We need to do our best to advocate for students' needs."

Hundreds of Whiting students participated in a walkout Friday afternoon to advocate against school violence. The teens chanted "Enough is enough" and held "Sympathy doesn't save lives! Protect children, not guns" and "We are kids, not targets" signs.

The walkout was in response to a national walkout on April 5, in which Students Demand Action urged students, parents, staff and others to walk out of their schools to bring attention to school shootings and gun violence. Valparaiso High School staged a similar event last week.

Police vehicles blocked off 119th Street near Oliver Street and New York Avenue as the students walked around the block. Many teachers walked in solidarity with the students, and one held a sign reading: "I'll lay down my life for these kids — but I shouldn't have to!"

Superintendent Cynthia Scroggins said a few high school students asked the school board if they could stage a walkout in conjunction with the national walkout, but inclement weather forced the district to reschedule. The protest comes less than three weeks after a mass shooting killed three students and three staff members March 27 at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

Scroggins said said administrators "fully support" the initiatives of the students and want them to know their voices matter.

"With recent school shootings and so much gun violence, we want our kids to know we stand with them," she said. "They're the future decision-makers for us, and it's important they know that."

Esmeralda Garcia, a senior and treasurer of Student Council, said she typically feels safe at school, but the thought of a violent incident lingers in her mind.

Whiting students participate in walkout to protest gun violence Seniors Elena Cheek (left) Esmeralda Garcia and Giselle Perez talk Friday afternoon in the main office at Whiting High School. The trio helped…

"I feel like it's part of being an American student," she said. "It's always a concern. It's an epidemic."

Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2021. According to data from the K-12 School Shooting Database, 85 people have died or been wounded in gun incidents on school campuses this year.

Senior Class President Elena Cheek said the students participated in a routine drill this week to prepare in the event of a crisis. The school has a school resource officer, and the Whiting Police Department is less than a half-mile away, which she said helps her feel safer at school.

"It's nice to see our school is prepared, but it's so disheartening to think this could happen," she said.

The US surpasses 140 mass shootings in 2023. Here's every event mapped Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space