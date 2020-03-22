Educators working together continue to improve quality of life in NWI

The ability to provide the safest experience possible is greatly enhanced by school and town leaders when they work together to provide the comforting presence of police and fire department personnel during the school day and at extra-curricular activities. Sharing arrangements that place active officers into our schools at a cost that is fair and equitable to both our schools and towns have been growing and are of great comfort to our families.

The staffs at Lake Central and other area school systems contribute to the quality of life in our region. In terms of defining the most important organizations in our cities and towns, schools are often at the top of the list. Community-minded individuals view us as the most important type of infrastructure along with our dedicated public safety professionals.

Caring teachers and staff members, community partners and businesses who generously sponsor many extracurricular activities ensure that our children will build the foundation needed for success in life.