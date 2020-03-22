Educators working together continue to improve quality of life in NWI

Northwest Indiana has a rich tradition of producing successful scientists, financiers, athletes, entertainers, politicians, tradespeople and entrepreneurs.
Additionally, our region develops a multitude of the important professionals who make our country strong without notoriety or fanfare. The exact impact of every successful individual’s formal education may be difficult to determine, but it has been confirmed by many that their neighborhood schools contributed greatly to their growth and development.
Our schools have changed a lot over the years in response to several societal factors. The recent acceleration of changes due to technology have made all of us realize that our mission of preparing young people for their future is more challenging than ever. The reputation of our schools is strong, and we intend to continue to put our heads together to continuously improve programs in response to changing opportunities for the students we serve.
The methods school administrations and boards use to make improvements are varied. School leaders rely heavily on statewide professional organizations for updates to legislation at both the state and federal level as well as updates regarding key academic research. But the educators in our region are also committed to sharing their best ideas for what has been found to support students locally.
Superintendents from Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties meet regularly to discuss a wide variety of topics. District 1 leaders believe strongly in sharing ideas so that all Region children have the best opportunity to succeed. Guest speakers from the Indiana Department of Education and post-secondary schools offer their expertise to local superintendents at these gatherings.
Several regional organizations have adopted the belief that the overall quality of life in Northwest Indiana is enhanced by working together to make our area attractive as a place to both work and raise families.
In order to attract businesses, we work to create a strong pipeline of highly qualified students and workers. Our schools recognize and embrace the opportunity to be vital developers of the next wave of skilled individuals, and we value the chance to collaborate and receive the support of others.
A great example of the collaboration taking place with schools in this area is being orchestrated through the Ready Northwest Indiana Partnership. “Ready” embraces a regional approach to increasing the skillset and credentials of students and existing workers.
The leaders of Ready bring secondary schools as well as higher education together to discuss the variety of ways we can prepare more students each year in order to meet the “Big Goal” of 60% post-high school credential attainment by 2025. This organization has been instrumental in helping schools to accelerate the changes necessary to improve our end product — our high school graduates.
The partnerships our schools have formed are not restricted to students and their credentials. Over time, as schools have been forced to come to grips with the increased violence in our society, building relationships between school and police and fire departments has become more critical.
The ability to provide the safest experience possible is greatly enhanced by school and town leaders when they work together to provide the comforting presence of police and fire department personnel during the school day and at extra-curricular activities. Sharing arrangements that place active officers into our schools at a cost that is fair and equitable to both our schools and towns have been growing and are of great comfort to our families.
The staffs at Lake Central and other area school systems contribute to the quality of life in our region. In terms of defining the most important organizations in our cities and towns, schools are often at the top of the list. Community-minded individuals view us as the most important type of infrastructure along with our dedicated public safety professionals.
Caring teachers and staff members, community partners and businesses who generously sponsor many extracurricular activities ensure that our children will build the foundation needed for success in life.
Schools are where the next generations of workers and leaders will learn the importance of not only obtaining skills and knowledge but also the need to contribute to our communities beyond just the world of work. In addition to preparing young people to become productive citizens, we feel an obligation to instill the importance of being fair and cooperative with others. These are values our schools strive to impart in all of our students.
In the past, we referred to these as soft skills. More and more we are labeling them employability skills or even critical skills. These critical skills are developed through home and school partnerships. Our focus on soft skills is not new, but it does require intentional effort on the part of everyone to produce graduates who will contribute to our democratic society.
Our level of commitment to meet the complex needs of 21st century learners has never been higher. Evidence of the dedication of teachers and support staff could be its own topic in a future writing. Region school districts are proud to serve the public as we partner with our communities to prepare children for the many challenges ahead.
Larry Veracco is the superintendent of Lake Central School Corp. The opinions are the writer's.