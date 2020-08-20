Efforts to save man found shot inside vehicle unsuccessful, police say

CALUMET CITY — A man found shot in a vehicle Thursday died despite officers' attempt to save his life, police said.
The 25-year-old Calumet City man was found sitting in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, Police Chief Christopher Fletcher said.
Calumet City police responded about 3:15 a.m. to the 500 block of Lincoln for a report of shots fired.
Officers took life-saving measures, but the man was later pronounced dead.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call police at 708-868-2500.
