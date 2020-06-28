You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Eineman to be paid $175K settlement after parting ways with Crown Point schools, records show
alert top story urgent

Eineman to be paid $175K settlement after parting ways with Crown Point schools, records show

{{featured_button_text}}
Teresa Eineman

Crown Point Schools Superintendent Teresa Eineman addresses the Solon Robinson National Blue Ribbon ceremony in 2018 at the Crown Point elementary school.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

CROWN POINT — After being placed on paid administrative leave in February, Teresa Eineman has left the Crown Point Community School Corp., but she's not walking away empty-handed. 

The Times learned through a recent records request that in addition to receiving pay and benefits due under her contract through May 9, the former superintendent is set to receive a lump sum payment of $175,381 before the end of the month. 

Eineman, who led Crown Point schools for 14 years, submitted a 25-word resignation letter, including the salutation, to the Crown Point School Board in May, records show. 

Teresa Eineman

Crown Point Community School Corp.

*On paid administrative leave, read more here.

Salary: $169,381

Schools in district: 10

Total students: 8,795

Total full-time educators: 479

Source: Crown Point Community School Corp. superintendent contract, Indiana Department of Education

Her resignation was effective May 10, and the board later accepted Eineman's resignation, as well as the separation release agreement outlined in her contract, during a special meeting on May 28.

The resignation letter was a change in tune for the ousted leader, who in April demanded to be reinstated as superintendent with the school board’s cooperation — or that she be reinstated and that board members unable to collaborate resign their posts, according to a four-page letter sent to lawyers for the school corporation.

Eineman was not immediately available for comment Friday.

Joseph Curosh Jr., Eineman's attorney, declined to comment on the matter, since it is a confidential agreement, he said. 

Ousted schools supt. demands reinstatement in Crown Point
Crown Point superintendent placed on paid leave; board names acting leader
UPDATE: Top school official being forced out in Crown Point; district likely to be sued

In addition to a lump sum payment, the separation and release agreement includes a recommendation letter from School Board President David Warne. 

The agreement also states beginning in June, the school corporation will continue to provide Eineman with single-tier medical coverage until she is eligible for Medicare or is employed in a position that offers health insurance benefits. Eineman received family tier medical coverage until May 31, records show.

Initially, Eineman's contract was set to expire at the end of 2021. 

After more than a year of negotiation, her former contract was approved in June 2019, which guaranteed Eineman a $169,381 base salary for three years.

The contract also included a new provision for termination without cause. 

Crown Point schools names Tony Lux interim superintendent; Eineman remains on leave
Crown Point school board hires superintendent search firm, discusses next steps
Crown Point picks 3 leading candidates in superintendent search

At a Feb. 24 meeting, Warne said he, along with Vice President Scott Angel, met informally with Eineman the week prior to inform her the board had interest in pursuing, without cause, a "buy out provision" in her contract. 

School board members have not publicly given a reason for Eineman's leave beyond stating its intention to end the superintendent's contract early under a termination without cause clause, according to previous Times reports.

While Eineman was on leave, the board named Tony Lux as interim superintendent. His contract expires Tuesday, but Lux has agreed to help the board as needed while the school corporation awaits its new superintendent, Warne said. 

At its most recent meeting, the School Board announced the search for a new superintendent has been narrowed down to one candidate, who has yet to be named. 

Crown Point superintendent search coming to a close; Eineman resigns, officials say

The new superintendent will likely start July 13, Warne said, with his or her contract retroactive to July 1 through June 30, 2023, with terms for renewals until June 30, 2026.  

The new contract is expected to be voted on during a July 6 meeting. 

Warne said the board is waiting to release the new leader's name, "out of respect for the current community that the candidate lives in."

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that take effect in 2020

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protesters rally in Dyer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts