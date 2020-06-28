Eineman to be paid $175K settlement after parting ways with Crown Point schools, records show

CROWN POINT — After being placed on paid administrative leave in February, Teresa Eineman has left the Crown Point Community School Corp., but she's not walking away empty-handed.
The Times learned through a recent records request that in addition to receiving pay and benefits due under her contract through May 9, the former superintendent is set to receive a lump sum payment of $175,381 before the end of the month.
Eineman, who led Crown Point schools for 14 years, submitted a 25-word resignation letter, including the salutation, to the Crown Point School Board in May, records show.
Her resignation was effective May 10, and the board later accepted Eineman's resignation, as well as the separation release agreement outlined in her contract, during a special meeting on May 28.
The resignation letter was a change in tune for the ousted leader, who in April demanded to be reinstated as superintendent with the school board’s cooperation — or that she be reinstated and that board members unable to collaborate resign their posts, according to a four-page letter sent to lawyers for the school corporation.
Eineman was not immediately available for comment Friday.
Joseph Curosh Jr., Eineman's attorney, declined to comment on the matter, since it is a confidential agreement, he said.
In addition to a lump sum payment, the separation and release agreement includes a recommendation letter from School Board President David Warne.
The agreement also states beginning in June, the school corporation will continue to provide Eineman with single-tier medical coverage until she is eligible for Medicare or is employed in a position that offers health insurance benefits. Eineman received family tier medical coverage until May 31, records show.
Initially, Eineman's contract was set to expire at the end of 2021.
After more than a year of negotiation, her former contract was approved in June 2019, which guaranteed Eineman a $169,381 base salary for three years.
The contract also included a new provision for termination without cause.
At a Feb. 24 meeting, Warne said he, along with Vice President Scott Angel, met informally with Eineman the week prior to inform her the board had interest in pursuing, without cause, a "buy out provision" in her contract.
School board members have not publicly given a reason for Eineman's leave beyond stating its intention to end the superintendent's contract early under a termination without cause clause, according to previous Times reports.
While Eineman was on leave, the board named Tony Lux as interim superintendent. His contract expires Tuesday, but Lux has agreed to help the board as needed while the school corporation awaits its new superintendent, Warne said.
At its most recent meeting, the School Board announced the search for a new superintendent has been narrowed down to one candidate, who has yet to be named.
The new superintendent will likely start July 13, Warne said, with his or her contract retroactive to July 1 through June 30, 2023, with terms for renewals until June 30, 2026.
The new contract is expected to be voted on during a July 6 meeting.
Warne said the board is waiting to release the new leader's name, "out of respect for the current community that the candidate lives in."
911 fee
Abortion
Breast prostheses
Cancer screening
Child sex crimes
Chinese tech
Distracted driving
Gary schools
Griffith
Health pricing
Indigency
Insulin
Lake Michigan
Marriage
Medical billing
Microchipping
Online eye exam
Organ donation
Out-of-state prescriptions
RDA transit
Resource officers
School water
Sex assault victims
Small claims
Smoking age
Teacher evaluations
Unemployment
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!