Eineman to be paid $175K settlement after parting ways with Crown Point schools, records show

Eineman was not immediately available for comment Friday.

Joseph Curosh Jr., Eineman's attorney, declined to comment on the matter, since it is a confidential agreement, he said.

In addition to a lump sum payment, the separation and release agreement includes a recommendation letter from School Board President David Warne.

The agreement also states beginning in June, the school corporation will continue to provide Eineman with single-tier medical coverage until she is eligible for Medicare or is employed in a position that offers health insurance benefits. Eineman received family tier medical coverage until May 31, records show.

Initially, Eineman's contract was set to expire at the end of 2021.

After more than a year of negotiation, her former contract was approved in June 2019, which guaranteed Eineman a $169,381 base salary for three years.

The contract also included a new provision for termination without cause.

At a Feb. 24 meeting, Warne said he, along with Vice President Scott Angel, met informally with Eineman the week prior to inform her the board had interest in pursuing, without cause, a "buy out provision" in her contract.