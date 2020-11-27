Elderly man among 2 robbed at gunpoint, police say

GARY — A 71-year-old Merrillville man was robbed at gunpoint Thanksgiving morning in the first of two armed robberies along Broadway within a day, police said.

The man told police he had just taken money out of an ATM about 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Broadway when he was approached by three males, one of whom had a handgun, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The suspects demanded the man's money, took his wallet from his pocket and fled west on 36th Avenue, police said.

The suspects were described as black; the one with the gun wore a black sweatshirt, and another wore a white baseball cap, police said. No description was available for the third suspect.

About 3 a.m. Friday, a 34-year-old woman was walking north on Broadway when she noticed a male following her, police said.

The male approached her in the area of 45th Avenue and Broadway, put a gun to her back and said, "Give me everything you have," police said.

The woman handed him a wallet, and he ran south on Broadway. The suspect was described as a light-skinned black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.