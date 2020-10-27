Elderly man injured in armed mugging in Munster subdivision, police say

MUNSTER — An elderly man told police two men pointed guns at him and stuck him in the head before robbing him in the town's Fairmeadow neighborhood, authorities said.

The man reported he was walking about 4:20 p.m. Oct. 24 on Camellia Drive near Elmwood Drive when a black Jeep SUV drove past him and began following him, a Munster Police Department news release states.

He said the driver then pulled up next to him, and a thin, roughly 6-foot-tall black man came out of the passenger side of the SUV and pointed a handgun at him while demanding the man's wallet, police said.

The elderly man said a second person, also a thin black man also about 6 feet tall, came from the driver side and displayed a handgun. The suspects then struck him multiple times in the head and pushed him to the ground before taking his wallet and leaving the area, he told police.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and later released, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said.