 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elderly man injured in armed mugging in Munster subdivision, police say
alert urgent

Elderly man injured in armed mugging in Munster subdivision, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK Police - Munster

A Munster police vehicle.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

MUNSTER — An elderly man told police two men pointed guns at him and stuck him in the head before robbing him in the town's Fairmeadow neighborhood, authorities said.

The man reported he was walking about 4:20 p.m. Oct. 24 on Camellia Drive near Elmwood Drive when a black Jeep SUV drove past him and began following him, a Munster Police Department news release states.

He said the driver then pulled up next to him, and a thin, roughly 6-foot-tall black man came out of the passenger side of the SUV and pointed a handgun at him while demanding the man's wallet, police said.

The elderly man said a second person, also a thin black man also about 6 feet tall, came from the driver side and displayed a handgun. The suspects then struck him multiple times in the head and pushed him to the ground before taking his wallet and leaving the area, he told police.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and later released, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Munster Police Department’s Investigations Unit at 219-836-6678.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Evacuating from the East Troublesome Fire in Colorado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts