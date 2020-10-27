Elderly man injured in armed mugging in Munster subdivision, police say

MUNSTER — An elderly man told police two men pointed guns at him and stuck him in the head before robbing him in the town's Fairmeadow neighborhood, authorities said.
The man reported he was walking about 4:20 p.m. Oct. 24 on Camellia Drive near Elmwood Drive when a black Jeep SUV drove past him and began following him, a Munster Police Department news release states.
He said the driver then pulled up next to him, and a thin, roughly 6-foot-tall black man came out of the passenger side of the SUV and pointed a handgun at him while demanding the man's wallet, police said.
The elderly man said a second person, also a thin black man also about 6 feet tall, came from the driver side and displayed a handgun. The suspects then struck him multiple times in the head and pushed him to the ground before taking his wallet and leaving the area, he told police.
The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and later released, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Munster Police Department’s Investigations Unit at 219-836-6678.
Albert Verduzco
Allen Coapstick
Amauri Cowan
Anna Marie Grcich
Anthony Alexander
Antonio Perkins
April Wilson
Carl Reed
Carlos Sainz
Cody Ray Qualls
Damian Jones
Daniel Dillman
Darin Walker
Deana Janiak
Degerie Scott
Denise Smith
Dewann Crook
Donta Stewart
Elizabeth Michel
Eric Sims
Eric Sims
Evelyn Richards
Fermin Baltazer Rosales Jr.
Frederic Dellenbach
Hector Navarro Gomez
Iyesha Howard
Jacob Dillon
Jacqueline Jancek
Jeanette Rodriguez
Jerry Robert Moore
Jesse Leon
Jesus Navarro
John Idzik
John Smiley
Joseph Becerra
Joseph Dawson
Kelly Hric
Kevin Riley
Kyle Bentley
Larry Weatherspoon
Mark Rebeil
Maurice Bentley
Melissa Kinley
Michael Medrano
Mustafa Udaipurwala
Olivia Haskett
Oscar Hernandez
Paul Arnold
Richard Lucas
Robert Gale
Robert Greiner
Robert Hudson Jr.
Robert Jackson
Rodolfo Medina
Roosevelt Dushun Williams
Ross McCracken
Samantha Smolka
Shawn Stephens
Skyler Bulla
Stefphanie Westerhoff
Steve Jenkins
Steven Flores
Taneshia Beasley
Timothy Patten Jackson
Todd J. Dickerson
Troy Lamont Hearst
Tyree Hall
Wiley McGee
Williams Michael Wilson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!