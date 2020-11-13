 Skip to main content
Elderly man rescued from car submerged in pond at Illinois border
CHICAGO — An elderly man is in critical condition after being rescued from his submerged car in a pond at a mobile home park on the Illinois-Indiana border.

Chicago Police Marine Unit and Chicago Fire Department divers pulled the 73-year-old man out of his vehicle about 8:20 p.m. Thursday in the Harbor Point Estates area in the 4000 block of East 134th Street. 

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. 

Police did not release any information indicating how the man's car went into the water. The Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.

