Elderly man rescued from car submerged in pond at Illinois border

CHICAGO — An elderly man is in critical condition after being rescued from his submerged car in a pond at a mobile home park on the Illinois-Indiana border.
Chicago Police Marine Unit and Chicago Fire Department divers pulled the 73-year-old man out of his vehicle about 8:20 p.m. Thursday in the Harbor Point Estates area in the 4000 block of East 134th Street.
The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
Police did not release any information indicating how the man's car went into the water. The Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.
Check nwi.com for updates to this story.
Alejandro Martinez
Andrew Kenneth Dolan
Anthony Lee
Barbara Hoy
Briana Wallace
Carrol Lewis
Christopher Fields
Ciara Jasmine Sanders
Cierra Kelly
Cruz Valenzuela
David Gant
Demontea Dajon Hines
Derek Christopher Camp
Gerardo Rosado
Guillermina Hernandez
Harold Kuntz
Jacob Dolan
James Andrew
Jashua Mearday
Jesus Munoz
Joseph Westbrook
Julius Barocio
Kameron Rice
Kayla Sade Rainey
Kelvin Fuller
Kenneth Eden Nuzzo
Kyle Persenaire
Luis Navarro
Marc Klemoff
Marcel Young
Marko Vukasin
Matthew Aris Psimos
Maurice Thomas
Miguel Ledesma
Myles Graham
Nicholas Willoughby
Omar Ambriz
Patrick John Kelley
Paul Williams
Peter Leech
Ralph Alexander
Robert Quintanilla
Romell Cooper
Rose Johnson
Steven Powell
Theresa Sands
Thomas Spivey
Timothy I. Green
Timothy Lee Gaffney
Timothy Willis
Tyler Lenard Mabry
Victor Rodriguez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!