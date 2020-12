Elderly woman dies in house fire, official says

GARY — An 84-year-old woman died, but her husband survived, after their home caught on fire late Wednesday, an official said.

Firefighters responded about 11:35 p.m. to the 6400 block of West Ninth Avenue, Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.

The husband, also 84, escaped the burning home and did not need to be taken to a hospital, O'Donnell said. However, the wife was bedridden and could not get out, O'Donnell said.

The woman's identity has not yet been disclosed.

Fire officials continue to investigate what caused the fire, O'Donnell said.

