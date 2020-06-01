Election, law enforcement officials plan for added security at polls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — Lake election officials, the sheriff and municipal police plan to have additional security in place for Tuesday’s election.

James Wieser, the Lake County Democratic chairman, said Monday, “While we had been thinking this out a little earlier, we started working on this more seriously after Saturday night and Sunday and we realized how much civil unrest we could experience.”

“That unrest may not end by Election Day and it could impact us.

“There are plans to have additional police patrols out there. There isn’t enough manpower to cover all (181) polling places, but they will be strategically located."

He said they also are having discussions with municipal police departments for backup if needed.

“We also have a plan with the sheriff’s department for the safe and secure transportation of the vote tallies from Wicker Park and the Gary airport to Crown Point,” he said.

Wieser said there also were plans to increase security at the Lake County Government Center where all Lake votes are counted.

Wieser said these measures will be in place in addition to health precautions to ensure against the spread of the coronavirus.