Election, law enforcement officials plan for added security at polls

CROWN POINT — Lake election officials, the sheriff and municipal police plan to have additional security in place for Tuesday’s election.
James Wieser, the Lake County Democratic chairman, said Monday, “While we had been thinking this out a little earlier, we started working on this more seriously after Saturday night and Sunday and we realized how much civil unrest we could experience.”
“That unrest may not end by Election Day and it could impact us.
“There are plans to have additional police patrols out there. There isn’t enough manpower to cover all (181) polling places, but they will be strategically located."
He said they also are having discussions with municipal police departments for backup if needed.
“We also have a plan with the sheriff’s department for the safe and secure transportation of the vote tallies from Wicker Park and the Gary airport to Crown Point,” he said.
Wieser said there also were plans to increase security at the Lake County Government Center where all Lake votes are counted.
Wieser said these measures will be in place in addition to health precautions to ensure against the spread of the coronavirus.
Poll workers early Monday were receiving packets of personal protective equipment along with their voting machines.
Election officials across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties said earlier the state has provided them with plenty of face masks, wipes and other safety precautions to keep the polls save.
LaPorte County Police Capt. Derek Allen said Monday there are no plans to add off-duty officers to increase securities for their polls.
Porter County election and sheriff officials couldn’t be reached Monday for comment.
More than 30,000 Region residents already have cast mail-in ballots and returned them to their county’s election offices.
The election features more than a dozen races among nearly 70 candidates for federal, state and county government public offices.
The most contested involves 14 Democrats and six Republicans seeking the 1st District congressional seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. Peter Visclosky.
Wieser said, “Voters should feel safe going to the polls Tuesday.”
