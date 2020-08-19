Elementary student tests positive for coronavirus, reliability of results questioned

HEBRON — A Hebron elementary school student has tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in a small group of students being quarantined at their homes, MSD of Boone Township Superintendent Jeff Brooks told parents earlier this week.
But the district has since learned that the test used on the student — a rapid-result finger-prick blood draw — may not be considered reliable and all affected parties are being retested using the nasal swab approach, Brooks told The Times Wednesday morning.
Brooks shared the news with Metropolitan School District of Boone Township parents Monday night, just one day after he told them two staff members may have been exposed to the coronavirus and will be self-quarantining until it is safe for them to return to work.
School officials were notified Monday evening about the positive test result involving the student. The student and a small group of fellow students, who were in close contact, are being quarantined at home, Brooks said in a letter to parents and guardians.
"Virtual learning is available to these students during quarantine," he wrote.
In addition to concerns about the reliability of certain coronavirus tests, school districts face the challenge of other testing taking three days or longer to produce results, Brooks said.
The classrooms and other areas visited by the affected students were to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected prior to the start of school Tuesday, he said.
All parents of the quarantined students and the Porter County Health Department have been notified about the positive test result, Brooks said.
"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority at MSD of Boone Township," he wrote.
Brooks had sent out a similar letter Sunday announcing that two staff members may have been exposed to the coronavirus. The potential exposures were not associated with any schools and involved separate incidents, he told The Times Monday morning.
The two staff members were to undergo testing, Brooks said.
"We're just trying to be proactive," he had said of the first notification.
District officials had planned for coronavirus-related issues and developed protocols that were approved by the Porter County Health Department before the start of the school year, according to Sunday's letter.
The district is among those in the Region that reopened its buildings to students, who returned to classes Aug. 12.
The district is also offering an at-home virtual alternative to the classroom, which is being used by 14% of the student body, Brooks said.
