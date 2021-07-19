Embezzler of Munster senior home sentenced to prison

HAMMOND — A federal judge sentenced a Gary man for defrauding nearly a quarter-million dollars from a Munster senior home.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 24-month term on 24-year-old Da'Ione Fields late last week.

Fields pleaded guilty March 31 to mail fraud under the terms of an agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office in which he gave up his right to a jury trial in return for a more lenient punishment.

Fields admitted that while he was employed by Community Village Senior Living Facility in Munster, he used his job at the facility to divert insurance checks worth $232,759 from its mailbox to his own.

Fields completed a change of address for with the U.S. Postal Service on Oct. 22 and Nov. 30, 2020, diverting the facility's mail to his residential address in Gary, U.S. District Court records state.

Fields cashed about 31 insurance reimbursement checks and other checks payable to the facility totaling more than $220,000 between Oct. 18 and Nov. 22, 2020, documents allege.

Fields opened a corporate account at Peoples Bank in Gary on Nov. 21, 2019, by misrepresenting himself as an authorized representative of the facility, records say. He's accused of depositing six checks totaling more than $60,000.