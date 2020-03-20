Emergency Operations Center opens at Gary/Chicago International Airport

Cusack said the partnerships have already proven to be fruitful.

“We have worked with area contractors in donating face masks,” Cusack said. “The hospitals said it was a big need right now and so we used our partner contacts and were able to get a small supply of masks to distribute to hospitals that need them.”

Lori Postma, public information officer for Indiana District Response Task Force 1, said those who would like to join as community partners can contact the logistics department at 219-576-2786.

Postma said the EOC is made up of those trained in emergency response, who are hard at work to serve the public.

“We want people to be calm, there’s so much frenzy right now,” Postma said. “We want the public to know there are people working toward a plan and we are all working diligently to ensure the best outcome.”

Postma said residents should ensure they are getting information from verified sources such as the the Indiana Department of Health’s website at www.in.gov/coronavirus/.

Gallery: World responds to threat, reality of coronavirus

