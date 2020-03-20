Emergency Operations Center opens at Gary/Chicago International Airport

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, an Emergency Operations Center has opened in Northwest Indiana aimed at reducing the virus’ spread and limiting impacts on the community.
The center was opened in a collaboration between Indiana District Response Task Force 1, the Northwest Indiana Information Security Sharing Alliance and the Indiana District 1 Hospital Emergency Planning Committee. Health care teams and coalitions will use the EOC space to meet and collaborate on the changing nature of the pandemic. For example, staff may need to identify possible housing options if needed for quarantined patients, a news release said.
The Emergency Operations Center is located in the Gary/Chicago International Airport, though it is not open to the public and is only for members of the EOC to meet, said Ryan Cusack, Lake County Emergency Communications public information officer. The EOC will serve Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties.
“This is to establish a foundation and structure as a multi-agency coordination center,” Cusack said. “It’s not to take over anyone’s operations but to get everyone on the same page.”
The EOC is coordinating with Northwest Indiana community partners who are in education, law enforcement, first responders, hospitals, health care providers, health boards, emergency management agencies, county government officials, homelessness organizations and home health and medical equipment suppliers.
Cusack said the partnerships have already proven to be fruitful.
“We have worked with area contractors in donating face masks,” Cusack said. “The hospitals said it was a big need right now and so we used our partner contacts and were able to get a small supply of masks to distribute to hospitals that need them.”
Lori Postma, public information officer for Indiana District Response Task Force 1, said those who would like to join as community partners can contact the logistics department at 219-576-2786.
Postma said the EOC is made up of those trained in emergency response, who are hard at work to serve the public.
“We want people to be calm, there’s so much frenzy right now,” Postma said. “We want the public to know there are people working toward a plan and we are all working diligently to ensure the best outcome.”
Postma said residents should ensure they are getting information from verified sources such as the the Indiana Department of Health’s website at www.in.gov/coronavirus/.