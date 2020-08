Emergency roadwork causes lane closures, heavy backups on Borman Expressway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Extensive traffic backups were in effect on Interstate 80/94 in Northwest Indiana early Monday, as Indiana Department of Transportation crews were completing emergency roadwork on the expressway.

As of 9:30 a.m., eastbound traffic on the Borman Expressway was down to just one lane near Ind. 912, INDOT officials said.

Delays extended all the way to the Illinois state line, according to Cassandra Swanson, public relations director for INDOT Northwest District.

By about 9:40 a.m., INDOT traffic cameras showed heavy traffic on the expressway going both eastbound and westbound.

Crews were patching the road in a center lane and expected work to be completed by the afternoon or sooner, Swanson said.

About 9:45 a.m., a crash blocked all lanes of U.S. 41 at 219th Avenue, in West Creek Township, INDOT Northwest tweeted.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.