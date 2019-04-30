Emma's Footprints introduces care package for 'rainbow' babies

Emma’s Footprints has created a new care package to send to families who are expecting a rainbow baby.
The term “rainbow baby" is used to celebrate the life that is created after a miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss.
Amelia Kowalisyn, founder of Emma’s Footprints, celebrated her rainbow twins after the loss of her daughter, Emma Rose.
“Pregnancy after loss, while beautiful, is such a scary time,” Kowalisyn said. “Every item in this care package has been handpicked and chosen for a reason.”
The rainbow baby care package is curated to show support for an expecting mom after loss. The package included items for the mother and soon-to-be baby.
The book "Celebrating Pregnancy Again" by Francesca Cox is included to support mothers with the anxiety and fear after the experience.
The care package also included a rainbow bib, a special onesie and a mustard seed necklace to symbolize hope.
When the Kowalisyn family was in the neonatal intensive care unit, they were overwhelmed by the support of other families in the area who sent them care packages.
This support has inspired Kowalisyn to create care packages. In addition to the rainbow baby care package, the organization provides care packages for families experiencing bereavement and the NICU.
“I hope this will bring mothers who are experiencing their rainbows hope, comfort and will let them know that they are never alone.” Kowalisyn said.
Care packages, including the rainbow baby package, can be purchased on the organization’s new website at emmasfootprints.org.
Emma’s Footprints is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families with babies in the NICU, as well as families that have experienced the loss of a baby from pregnancy through infancy.