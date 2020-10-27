Employee of robbed store gave statements contradictory to surveillance, police say

GARY — An investigation into a reported robbery at the Family Dollar on West 25th Avenue revealed an employee gave statements contradictory to what store surveillance showed, police said.
Police responded about 9 a.m. Oct. 25 to the store, at 1435 W. 25th Ave., for a possible armed robbery.
A store employee told police a man was browsing the shelves before he approached him from behind and placed what the employee believed was a weapon against his back, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The employee said he then gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash before the man left the store.
The employee described the man as about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 150 pounds and black, and said he was wearing a gray jacket, a ski mask and gloves, Westerfield said.
Police took the employee into custody for further investigation, Westerfield said.
Additional details were not immediately available as of Monday, and an investigation remained ongoing.
Police asked anyone with more information to contact Gary police Cpl. Silas Simpson at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call the police department's crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.
