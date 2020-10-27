 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Employee of robbed store gave statements contradictory to surveillance, police say
alert urgent

Employee of robbed store gave statements contradictory to surveillance, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Gary Police Stock
The Times

GARY — An investigation into a reported robbery at the Family Dollar on West 25th Avenue revealed an employee gave statements contradictory to what store surveillance showed, police said.

Police responded about 9 a.m. Oct. 25 to the store, at 1435 W. 25th Ave., for a possible armed robbery.

A store employee told police a man was browsing the shelves before he approached him from behind and placed what the employee believed was a weapon against his back, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The employee said he then gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash before the man left the store.

The employee described the man as about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 150 pounds and black, and said he was wearing a gray jacket, a ski mask and gloves, Westerfield said.

Police took the employee into custody for further investigation, Westerfield said.

Additional details were not immediately available as of Monday, and an investigation remained ongoing.

Police asked anyone with more information to contact Gary police Cpl. Silas Simpson at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call the police department's crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Parents reveal the most difficult age to parent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts