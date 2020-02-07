Empty Bud Light cans found in truck after bar fight, high-speed pursuit, police say

GARY — Following a bar fight, a Lowell man led officers on a high-speed chase with a vehicle full of empty Bud Light cans, police said.
Officers responded to a reported fight at a bar in the 2700 block of West Ridge Road in Gary at 9:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
As the officer arrived, dispatchers told him the two people involved in the fight were leaving the scene in a white box truck. The officer saw the truck leaving the parking lot and attempted to pull over the vehicle with his emergency lights activated, the police report said.
The driver stopped in the center turning lane at West Ridge Road and Ellsworth Place and then started driving to the right lane, where a passenger jumped out after the truck came to an abrupt stop.
The vehicle then sped off eastbound leaving the passenger on the side of the road. As the officer pursued the fleeing vehicle, the truck ran through stop signs and red lights at a high rate of speed going east on Ridge Road, the police report said.
The truck drove east past Georgia Street and beyond a ramp to Interstate 65 before making a U-turn heading west to get onto I-65, police said.
As the truck sped southbound, the driver recklessly swerved in and out of traffic, police said. The truck then hit spike strips Indiana State Police had deployed at mile marker 247. Though the tires were deflating, the driver continued the chase, swerving in traffic and then exiting I-65 at Ind. 2.
An officer was able to get in front of the truck as it drove westbound on Ind. 2, slowing the fleeing vehicle down, police said. However, the driver swerved, attempting to hit the squad car, police reports said. The officer then noticed the driver was on his cellphone.
The truck finally came to rest on Ind. 2 just east of Holtz Road in Lowell.
The driver, a Lowell man, was taken into custody and police found that he was driving with a suspended license. Officers found a smoking pipe, an orange smoking substance and several Bud Light cans with one can open with beer still inside.
Police are filing charges against the man that include resisting law enforcement and reckless driving. In addition they will issue him citations for speeding and disregarding traffic signs. The identity of the man will be released once charges are filed.