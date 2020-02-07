Empty Bud Light cans found in truck after bar fight, high-speed pursuit, police say

GARY — Following a bar fight, a Lowell man led officers on a high-speed chase with a vehicle full of empty Bud Light cans, police said.

Officers responded to a reported fight at a bar in the 2700 block of West Ridge Road in Gary at 9:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

As the officer arrived, dispatchers told him the two people involved in the fight were leaving the scene in a white box truck. The officer saw the truck leaving the parking lot and attempted to pull over the vehicle with his emergency lights activated, the police report said.

The driver stopped in the center turning lane at West Ridge Road and Ellsworth Place and then started driving to the right lane, where a passenger jumped out after the truck came to an abrupt stop.

The vehicle then sped off eastbound leaving the passenger on the side of the road. As the officer pursued the fleeing vehicle, the truck ran through stop signs and red lights at a high rate of speed going east on Ridge Road, the police report said.

The truck drove east past Georgia Street and beyond a ramp to Interstate 65 before making a U-turn heading west to get onto I-65, police said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}