You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Enbridge hires companies to design, build Great Lakes tunnel
alert urgent

Enbridge hires companies to design, build Great Lakes tunnel

{{featured_button_text}}
Michigan Pipeline

Fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace, Michigan. on June 8, 2017.

 Associated Press

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Enbridge Inc. said Friday it has hired companies to design and build a disputed oil pipeline tunnel beneath the channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan, despite pending legal challenges.

The Canadian company is forging ahead with plans to begin construction work next year on the tunnel, which would replace twin pipes that have lain across the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac in northern Michigan since 1953.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel is appealing a Michigan Court of Claims ruling last October that upheld an agreement between Enbridge and former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder's administration to drill the tunnel through bedrock beneath the straits. The case is before the state Court of Appeals, which declined to put the lower court ruling on hold while considering the matter.

Michigan Pipeline

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel attends an event in Clawson, Mich. on March 18, 2019.

Nessel, a Democrat, also has filed a separate lawsuit seeking to shut down Enbridge's existing Line 5 pipes.

But the company believes its success in court thus far creates "a path forward," spokesman Ryan Duffy said.

“We feel like it's time now for Enbridge and the state to work together and keep the project moving," he said.

Coronavirus fears take toll on local restaurants

Enbridge, based in Calgary, Alberta, planned Friday to provide a status report to the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority during a meeting in St. Ignace, Michigan. The panel was established by the law that approved the tunnel agreement.

Great Lakes Tunnel Constructors, a partnership between Jay Dee Contractors Inc. of Livonia, Michigan, and the U.S. affiliate of Japan-based Obayashi Corp., will build the tunnel. Arup, a multinational engineering company based in London, will design it, Enbridge said in a statement.

Line 5 each day carries 23 million gallons of crude oil and natural gas liquids used for propane between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario. A roughly 4-mile segment divides into two pipes that run beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

Lawmakers affirm public's right to recreational use of Lake Michigan shoreline

Environmental groups want the line decommissioned, contending the underwater pipes are aging and vulnerable to a rupture that could do catastrophic damage to the lakes and their shorelines. Enbridge says they're in good condition and sustained only minor damage from a tugboat anchor strike in 2018.

Michigan Pipeline

Lauren Sargent, of Ann Arbor, Mich., takes part in a protest before the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline public information session at Holt High School in Holt, Mich. on Thursday, July 6, 2017.

For Love of Water, an advocacy group, urged the corridor authority to halt further work on the tunnel plan. The Traverse City-based organization argued that Enbridge had failed to seek authorization for the project through the Great Lakes Submerged Lands Act as required under a common-law doctrine that holds navigable waters and soils beneath them in trust for public uses.

State lawmakers swim away from Lake Michigan beach use, seawall disputes

Bypassing those laws is "one of the most egregious attacks on citizens' rights and sovereign public trust interest in the Great Lakes in the history of the state of Michigan," said Jim Olsen, the group's president.

Duffy said Enbridge will seek construction permits from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On assignment in Lake County
0
0
0
1
3

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts