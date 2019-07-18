The process is in motion to establish an endowed fund at the Legacy Foundation to salute Cal Bellamy and Frank Van Til for their years of dedication to education in Northwest Indiana.
The initial goal of $100,000 to benefit students from East Chicago and Hammond has begun, with the target of reaching the goal this year.
With an eye toward Leadership training and an endowed Scholarship to local colleges, the Lakeshore Chamber, together with Krieg DeVault LLP, is hosting a fundraising event to honor the legacy of Bellamy and Van Til from 5-7 p.m. July 31 at the Dynasty Banquet Center in Hammond.
Cost is $50 and will include open bar and hors d’oeuvres.
To reserve, call Monique at the Lakeshore Chamber 219-931- 1000
Proceeds to benefit students in East Chicago and Hammond.