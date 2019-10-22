VALPARAISO — Porter County Aging and Community Services is launching the Energy Assistance Program for the 2019-20 season that starts Nov. 1.
Those needing assistance with their energy bills can call to schedule an appointment beginning Oct. 28. To make an appointment, call 219-464-9736 and Select 1 to to meet with a member of the PCACS staff or EAP volunteer. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and the office is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
PCACS Executive Director Bruce Lindner said the program runs through May 15, so community members should not feel a sense of urgency as the program opens.
“Our team is ready to assist and work with our community members on this vital program,” he said. “We encourage those needing help to understand that there are plenty of appointments available throughout the season and we will have time to work with everybody that needs help.”
The program is an income-eligible program that helps qualified participants with their energy bills during the winter season. When participants qualify, the payment is electronically paid to the appropriate energy company.
To prepare for an appointment, visit www.portercountyacs.org/energy-assistance and click on the 2019 Energy Assistance Appointment Form link. A Landlord Affidavit form is also available on the website and is only needed if utilities are included in the rent.
PCACS’ mission is to extend a helping hand to seniors, those with disabilities and low-income residents by providing services to improve their quality of life, including transportation, nutrition programs, energy assistance and activity centers.
For more information, visit www.portercountyacs.org.