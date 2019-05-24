VALPARAISO — Poorly made private infrastructure is to blame for a water main bursting at an apartment complex in South Haven, according to a county engineer.
Porter County Engineer Mike Novotney told the county stormwater management board last week's incident at the Anderson Crossing Apartments, which led to residents being evacuated and utilities being shut off, was years in the making.
Earlier last week, when the dilapidated storm sewers in South Haven were being replaced as part of a county project in that area, faulty PVC piping was discovered. It is not suited for the pressure a water main has. The pipes were essentially being held together because of the soil and could have failed at any time.
The pipes were installed by the original owners of the apartments many years ago, but nothing was done since then.
“When the new owners bought it in 2011, they rehabbed the buildings. They did quite a bit of work,” he said. “But they did not do any water main rehabilitation at the time.”
To make matters worse, the utilities in the area intersected around each other. Novotney described it as a “spaghetti bowl,” which is why the burst led to so many utilities being shut off in the area.
Several electrical poles broke or were knocked down. Novotney said one pole fell onto a gas main. Fortunately, that pole managed to lose its charge and the gas main held, preventing a potential disaster.
“It's a small miracle that we didn't have a much bigger problem considering what could have happened,” he said.
Novotney said he heard reports of that piping being used on other privately owned utilities near South Haven as well.
The county repaired the private main at Anderson Crossing, but there have been disagreements on who should bear the costs.
“It is still a matter of discussion between the county and the owners on who is ultimately responsible for what,” Novotney said. “The apartment has agreed to pay for the water-related costs but, for the other costs, there is some disagreement.”