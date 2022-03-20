Enhancing relevance of Region through higher ed partnership

Indiana University Northwest is prepared to support and advance the relevancy of our region through increased community partnership.

In its landmark publication, “Stepping Forward as Stewards of Place,” the American Association of State Colleges and Universities defined a publicly engaged institution as one that is “fully committed to direct, two-way interaction with communities and other external constituencies through the development, exchange, and application of knowledge, information, and expertise for mutual benefit.”

When I arrived at IU Northwest in the summer of 2020, I made the commitment to lead the university into a new era of meaningful collaborations with our communities to improve the overall welfare of the Region. We are now at a pivotal moment of our legacy, presented with the unparalleled opportunity to leverage our vast economic, intellectual, and inclusive power to fully realize our place as a publicly engaged institution of higher learning in Northwest Indiana.

Our confidence in making this vision a reality arises from the strong value proposition IU Northwest has already established, starting with its direct economic impact upon the Region. Indiana University recently commissioned Emsi, a leading provider of economic impact studies for educational institutions in the U.S. and internationally, to assess its statewide contribution in fiscal year 2018-19. The report determined that IU Northwest had a $264 million impact on Northwest Indiana.

While this total was due, in part, to our investment in local operations and construction as well as the pending power of our employees, students, and campus visitors, our largest contribution was derived from our graduates whose increased earnings, and those of the businesses for which they work, added $220 million to our local economy. Notably, IU Northwest activities supported one of every 98 jobs in the Region — more than 4,000 in total.

We view this impact as only a starting point, with the goal of substantially increasing our economic support to the region. Among other efforts, IU Northwest will focus its procurement strategies on increasing business relationships with local companies.

Additionally, because our graduates have the most significant influence upon the local economy, we are building upon our successful student retention rates — currently among highest of Indiana University regional campuses — to support timely degree attainment, launching more of our graduates from all academic and professional disciplines into successful careers while simultaneously addressing local workforce needs.

IU Northwest’s value proposition is further driven by our stellar faculty. We have fostered an academic culture in which faculty not only engage in the highest levels of research, scholarship, and creative activities, but also apply their expertise to address critical issues confronting our communities.

As an example of our most recent community-aligned research, IU Northwest is undertaking a comprehensive study, as part of the Northwest Indiana Forum’s successful $50 million Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant award, to determine housing availability and needs in the region.

Our Center for Urban and Regional Excellence is similarly engaged in a collaborative, eight-part study with the Lake County Commissioners to map the more than 9,000 tax sale properties which chronically do not receive any purchase bids and do not generate any tax revenues.

Among other outcomes, the study will provide county political units with usable data to strategically incorporate these stagnant properties into their respective master plans. These correlated housing studies are vital in informing sound economic development planning in the Region.

Equally vital is our ongoing research with shoreline erosion, water quality, and restoration ecology which will inform the effect of local development and industry on the Indiana Dunes, Lake Michigan, and other key natural resources essential to the quality of life in Northwest Indiana.

To scale this great intellectual energy for the greater good of the region, IU Northwest is now envisioning the creation of a regional data analytics center. Such a center would serve as a gateway for economic development associations, nonprofits, political representatives, government entities, and community-based organizations in need of research and analysis support to more effectively utilize data in their respective decision-making and planning.

The center will not only be able to capitalize on the expertise of our own faculty and students, but it will also be able to facilitate collaborations with talent across multiple disciplines from all Indiana University campuses to benefit Northwest Indiana.

Ultimately, however, our greatest value-added dynamic to the region is the increasingly diverse student body that we serve. IU Northwest has long been an engine of social mobility as one of the most diverse campuses in the state. Approximately 40% of our students are “first generation,” meaning they are among the first in their families to attend college, and half of our students come to us from traditionally underserved communities.

Recently, we became the first and only comprehensive, public higher education institution in the state to be recognized as a Hispanic Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education, providing new opportunities for enhanced funding and resources for the entire campus.

IU Northwest will serve as a place of higher learning where all students can actively engage in an environment where critical thoughts and ideas are welcomed, tested, and challenged through diverse viewpoints and experiences.

As the region continues to become increasingly diverse, our role will become even more valuable in developing future leaders who are prepared to navigate and leverage the growing complexities of our workplaces and communities and to stem the rising tide of social and political discord across the nation which will impede our collective progress.

During the throes of the pandemic, the phrase, “We are in this together,” became IU Northwest’s enduring theme reflecting how students, faculty, and staff came together to successfully advance our noble mission in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles. As a publicly engaged university, we look forward to carrying this same theme forward to be “in this together” with all of Northwest Indiana in advancing the Region and beyond.

Ken Iwama is Indiana University Northwest chancellor.

