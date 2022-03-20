Enhancing the learning experience is key

Perhaps one of the greatest strengths of Northwest Indiana is the ability of our industries to develop, expand, and adjust to an ever-changing world. The strength is rooted in the success of our people, individuals who are critical thinkers, open to fresh ideas, and will never shy away from a challenge.

Where do these industries find these hard workers? They’re right here in Northwest Indiana, and they are prepared and ready for the workforce thanks to their hometown public school districts like Portage Township Schools.

As a school district, Portage Township Schools remains committed to equipping our students with the necessary skills to enter the workforce of their choice. This requires developing and fostering partnerships with local organizations that are focused on shared outcomes for both students and the overall community. It is through such partnerships that school districts, businesses, cities, and townships not only support each other through common goals, but also remain relevant in the future.

There is no doubt that in order for this to occur, any and all organizations must have a laser focus on the purpose or mission of their work. In order to thrive as a community, all stakeholders must be vested in the overall quality of education and life of the families being served.

As a public school district, PTS embraces community partnerships as a shared responsibility to enhance student learning with reciprocal opportunities that emerge through ongoing collaboration that is solution-based and forward-thinking.

The development of such partnerships requires a significant commitment. PTS recognizes that in order to remain relevant to our community partners, we must meet their needs as well.

This concept requires the ongoing evaluation of our programs and course offerings while also teaching students the workforce skills necessary to be successful in their future career choice. We do more than provide an educational foundation for our students; we prepare the future workforce of Northwest Indiana.

In order for external stakeholders to support PTS as a school district, we must be willing to do our part in supporting these very organizations’ ability to recruit quality candidates for employment that will increase their ability to thrive in the economy.

PTS has developed such partnerships that strengthen the community and are mutually beneficial while still remaining true to our purpose. Ultimately, these experiences increase the authentic, real-world application of what students know and can do.

Some examples of such experiences include our partnership with the Porter County Career Center, which further assists to meet the needs of the industries in NWI.

There are nearly 30 programs available to Porter County juniors and seniors that prepare them for careers in agriculture, architecture and construction, arts and communication technology, business and marketing, education, health sciences, hospitality, information technology, manufacturing, public safety, transportation, and veterinary medicine.

Many of these options come with the opportunity for earning dual credits or certifications in their fields, so a number of our students graduate with the credits and hours needed to either enter the workforce or have a jump-start on their post-secondary education.

Furthermore, our high school boasts a robust curriculum and large number of course offerings, and many of those offerings prepare students for careers in Northwest Indiana. Some of these opportunities include Project Lead the Way (PLTW), engineering, manufacturing, and construction classes, biomedical studies and more.

Serving as a foundation for these programs are our elementary and middle schools whose curriculums focus on the workforce skills in the innovative learning labs, PLTW curriculum at the middle schools, and a rigorous curriculum throughout the content areas that focuses on higher order thinking.

Students are given opportunities to engage in project and performance based learning tasks that focus on problem solving through collaboration, communication, and so much more.

But is curriculum and program development enough? We cannot only show students the vast number of opportunities available throughout Northwest Indiana; we must also develop pathways and certifications that ensure they are workforce ready upon graduation.

We give students a first-hand, front seat look into our local industries and let them hear directly from the professionals. This includes partnerships with the Portage Economic Development Commission and local businesses that collaborate to develop the yearly Healthcare360 and Manufacturing360 programs.

In these programs, students have the opportunity to visit union halls, hospitals, manufacturing plants, mills, doctors officers and more to gain a front-seat perspective on the opportunities available in Northwest Indiana. PTS is also fortunate to have a partnership with the Portage Redevelopment Commission as they see the importance of local schools providing the education students need in order to be future employees, business owners, and residents of the region and city.

As a school district, we also continue to prioritize the importance of teaching workforce skills that increase students’ opportunities to be successful in their post secondary and future workforce endeavors.

These skills include critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity. Although often referred to as soft skills, there is no doubt that the importance of modeling and teaching these skills before students enter school all the way through graduation develops the foundation necessary for future success.

In order for PTS to remain relevant throughout the region, state, Midwest, and Chicago-land area, we must continue to enhance the learning experience for students through programs that are offered both during and after the traditional school day.

These programs require strong community partnerships that often depend on the schools for the development and expansion of opportunities to engage students, families, and the entire community.

The opportunity for students to see professionals in the field and throughout the local community in action only furthers the district’s mission to educate, empower, and inspire excellence leading to increased student engagement, improved social and academic outcomes, and a sense of belonging within the community for everyone, but most importantly, our students.

Amanda Alaniz is superintendent of Portage Township Schools.

