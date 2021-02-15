EPA conducting five-year review of Superfund site in East Chicago

Site history, scope

The U.S. EPA was aware of possible contamination in and around the old USS Lead factory site in the neighborhood as early as 1985, after the factory shuttered, but the mostly residential area was not slated for lead and arsenic cleanup through the agency’s Superfund program until 2009, following years of soil sampling.

Prior to the construction of the West Calumet housing complex, a lead smelter operated there. It was demolished and buried there years ago, but never properly capped or removed. When EPA sampled the area, it discovered the soil had some of the highest concentrations of lead seen anywhere in the country.

The EPA has addressed on-site contamination periodically over the years, though cleanup of yards didn’t began in earnest in 2016.

That summer, Mayor Anthony Copeland sounded the alarm and forced the evacuation of 1,200 residents from the West Calumet Housing Complex. Homeowners who lived in neighborhoods to the east were told they could remain in their homes while EPA cleaned up the contamination in their soil down to 2 feet.