East Chicago and Hammond are in line to receive an eight-figure boost from the federal government to clean up one of The Region’s most polluted waterways, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday.
The EPA will chip in $26 million to assist a public-private cleanup effort in the Lake George Canal, which connects the Grand Calumet River to Lake Michigan.
The canal is part of the so-called Grand Calumet River Area of Concern. The area comprises sections of Hammond, East Chicago and Gary and is considered by the EPA to be one of 43 highly polluted sites on the Great Lakes Basin.
“This massive cleanup is a crucial step forward in restoring the river and clearly demonstrates the progress being made under the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative," Cathy Stepp, the EPA’s Great Lakes national program manager, said in a statement.
The Grand Calumet River flows for 13 miles through Gary, East Chicago and Hammond, one of the densest concentrations of heavy industry in the country. Decades of steel production and oil refining have left the river loaded with contaminated sediment, including heavy metals and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs).
The project announced Monday aims to dredge roughly 60,000 cubic yards of sediment from the Lake George Canal, according to the EPA.