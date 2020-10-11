Erosion doesn't seem to hit property values, board told

So far this year, at least 25 homes have sold there, most of them between May and September, she said.

At the end of August, a home sold for $2 million. On April 26, another home sold for $1.45 million.

For homes now on the market, asking prices are $575,000 to $1.6 million, Hendron said.

Sale prices of nearby homes are used in determining the fair market value of comparable homes.

In Beverly Shores, the homes sold for $88,700 to $713,000 more than the assessed value, with the average at $287,000 above the assessed value, Hendron said.

“We don’t really think beach erosion is affecting the sales there,” she said.

“One thing good about the little communities I work in is the homes are across the road from the lake,” Doherty said. The beachfront properties she sells are primarily in Dune Acres, Beverly Shores and Long Beach.

“Every little community along the lake is so different,” she said. In her communities, there are other things to do besides walk the beach. She uses those selling points.