Escaped prisoner accused of working with teen to rob, murder landlord, court records show

GARY — The 22-year-old Hammond man who escaped from custody by jumping out the window of a private transport vehicle Monday is accused of working with a 14-year-old boy to murder a Chicago man Nov. 19 in East Chicago, court records show.
Leon Taylor's murder case remains sealed because he is not yet in custody at the Lake County Jail, but details became public when a co-defendant was charged with a felony count of assisting a criminal.
According to court records, Taylor and the 14-year-old robbed and fatally shot Daniel Nitzsche, 52, on Nov. 19 outside a building Nitzsche co-owned in the 700 block of West 150th Street.
Taylor's co-defendant, a 31-year-old Gary woman, was captured by authorities Nov. 24 after they stopped her silver Dodge Charger in the area of Fifth Avenue and Buchanan Street in Gary, according to court records.
When the woman pulled over for police, a front-seat passenger jumped out and ran. He was not found, despite a search of the area, police records showed.
However, the passenger left behind a coat in the car, which contained an extended magazine containing live .45-caliber rounds and a folded paper identification card for Taylor, records state.
Police had been looking for the woman, because surveillance videos linked to Nitzsche's homicide showed the car and its license plate — which was registered to her, documents say.
The woman told police she and Taylor picked up a 14-year-old boy in Gary's Glen Park section Nov. 19, and Taylor directed her to drive her Charger to East Chicago.
She dropped Taylor and the boy off in East Chicago, and they returned a short time later, records state. When Taylor got back in her car, he allegedly told her "go!"
A special agent with the Department of Homeland Security who happened to be nearby located Nitzsche after hearing two gunshots and canvassing the area, records state.
Nitzsche told the agent two males wearing ski masks had robbed and shot him, but he was unable to say what was taken. He was breathing heavily and having trouble communicating when police arrived.
East Chicago police found Nitzsche lying on his side on a sidewalk, court records say. He had been shot twice in the torso.
Nitzsche was taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Homeland Security agent told police he saw a gray or silver Dodge Charger leaving the scene, records say.
East Chicago police investigators later located several surveillance videos that showed the woman's silver Dodge Charger pull up in the 4900 block of Indianapolis Boulevard, where two males got out, records state.
The Charger moved to the 4900 block of Olcott Avenue, two gunshots were heard on the tape, and two males got back into the car before it left the area, according to documents.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said Taylor should be considered armed and dangerous.
He was described as a black man, 6 feet tall and 162 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair, according to police.
He was arrested earlier this month in Dallas County, Texas, and was being transported to the Lake County Jail by REDI Transports, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, police said.
A REDI agent pulled into the McDonald's drive-thru near 35th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary to ensure the prisoner was fed before heading to the Lake County Jail, Martinez said.
While in line at the drive-thru, Taylor requested that the agent roll down a window so he could remove his protective mask and “spit” out the window, Martinez said.
The agent complied, and Taylor was able to flee from the window and run away.
A special leg brace Taylor was wearing at the time of the escape should have impeded the prisoner from running, but it didn't work properly, Martinez said.
A manhunt by Gary police and the Lake County Sheriff's Department, including its helicopter and K-9 units, was unable to locate Taylor following his escape.
The search was ongoing Tuesday morning.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.
UPDATE: Murder suspect jumped out vehicle window while in McDonald's drive-thru, remains on the loose, dangerous, police say
