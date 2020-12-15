Escaped prisoner accused of working with teen to rob, murder landlord, court records show

The Charger moved to the 4900 block of Olcott Avenue, two gunshots were heard on the tape, and two males got back into the car before it left the area, according to documents.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said Taylor should be considered armed and dangerous.

He was described as a black man, 6 feet tall and 162 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair, according to police.

He was arrested earlier this month in Dallas County, Texas, and was being transported to the Lake County Jail by REDI Transports, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, police said.

A REDI agent pulled into the McDonald's drive-thru near 35th Avenue and Grant Street in Gary to ensure the prisoner was fed before heading to the Lake County Jail, Martinez said.

While in line at the drive-thru, Taylor requested that the agent roll down a window so he could remove his protective mask and “spit” out the window, Martinez said.

The agent complied, and Taylor was able to flee from the window and run away.

A special leg brace Taylor was wearing at the time of the escape should have impeded the prisoner from running, but it didn't work properly, Martinez said.