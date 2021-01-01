Even in a pandemic year, newlyweds find a way to celebrate

HOBART — Amber Ziller and Jason Anderson had been planning their wedding for more than a year, and then COVID-19 hit.
Her mother helped make their scaled-down, outdoor wedding on New Year’s Eve memorable after all.
As the wedding day approached complications mounted, but they got hitched after all as friends and family watched from the sidewalk, driveway and cars.
“Not bad for a two-day plan, huh?” said Margie Salazar, mother of the new Mrs. Anderson.
The couple didn’t know about Mom’s surprises until Thursday afternoon, when Dawn Stocky, president of Jump Fun Moonwalks in Crown Point, began putting up a congratulations sign on their lawn shortly before the wedding.
Salazar and Stocky pulled that together quickly, in less than 24 hours.
Salazar got a cake from Strack & Van Til that morning and waited while the designer scraped off balloons to add roses for the couple.
The original plan was for a big family wedding.
“The wedding planning was stressful,” Amber Anderson said. “Corona happened.”
Then the hall for the reception let them know in early December that the event would have to be limited to 25 people, then to only immediate family.
“Obviously, we’re not going to pay all that money and just have 25 people,” Amber said.
The wedding photographer who had been lined up backed out because of health concerns, and the original wedding officiant got a full-time job and couldn’t get time off work for the ceremony.
The bride even had to buy a new wedding dress a week ago because her original dress had a train, totally unsuitable for the new arrangements.
Tina Anderson, no relation, stepped up and went online to become ordained so she could perform the ceremony for her friend Amber.
Tina Anderson had planned to stand outside to perform the ceremony with the couple and their children standing inside with the window open, but family and friends shoveled a spot on a front deck for the ceremony to be outdoors after all.
Amber Anderson stood outside in her short-sleeve dress for the brief ceremony.
“To be successful, you will need strength, courage and a sense of humor,” Tina Anderson told the couple.
Anderson’s sons were part of the wedding party. The boys had tested positive for COVID-19 and had just come out of quarantine for the wedding.
The New Year’s Eve wedding was special for the couple because it was the third anniversary of their first date. They have known each other for a long time. Both of their mothers are friends. This is a matter of love growing rather than love at first sight.
They plan to renew their vows in a year, a ceremony for which they already have a head start.
The bride has a fancy wedding dress already, and the bridesmaids already have their dresses. The original wedding just might happen after all, just a year later.