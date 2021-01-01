Even in a pandemic year, newlyweds find a way to celebrate

“Obviously, we’re not going to pay all that money and just have 25 people,” Amber said.

The wedding photographer who had been lined up backed out because of health concerns, and the original wedding officiant got a full-time job and couldn’t get time off work for the ceremony.

The bride even had to buy a new wedding dress a week ago because her original dress had a train, totally unsuitable for the new arrangements.

Tina Anderson, no relation, stepped up and went online to become ordained so she could perform the ceremony for her friend Amber.

Tina Anderson had planned to stand outside to perform the ceremony with the couple and their children standing inside with the window open, but family and friends shoveled a spot on a front deck for the ceremony to be outdoors after all.

Amber Anderson stood outside in her short-sleeve dress for the brief ceremony.

“To be successful, you will need strength, courage and a sense of humor,” Tina Anderson told the couple.

Anderson’s sons were part of the wedding party. The boys had tested positive for COVID-19 and had just come out of quarantine for the wedding.