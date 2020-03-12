Events and activities continue to be canceled in response to coronavirus pandemic

As Coronavirus spreads around the world, various public events have been canceled and continue to be canceled or postponed.
The cancellations have hit our Region as well with everything from conferences, concerts and other performances to fundraising galas, lectures and more being canceled.
The following list are just some of the events that have been canceled or postponed as of press time.
• The Opportunity Enterprises Gala scheduled for March 14 at Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City has been postponed. Plans for a new date will be announced as soon as possible. Visit oppent.org.
• The Gary Chamber of Commerce announced that the 5th annual World Civility Day 2020 scheduled for April 9 has been cancelled. Visit garychamber.com.
• The annual Hoops, Habits and Brackets event scheduled for Monday, March 16 at Halls of St. George in Schererville has been postponed. The event is a fundraiser for St. Joseph's Carmelite Home in East Chicago. Call 219-397-1085.
• LaPorte County Historical Society Museum in LaPorte has postponed Ted Rita's program on the Hesston Steam Museum scheduled for March 17. Call 219-324-6767.
• Franciscan Health Michigan City has canceled the community education event about advanced directives for healthcare scheduled for March 24. Call 219-877-1440.
• The Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra's "Beethoven @250" concert scheduled for March 14 at Trinity Christian College has been canceled. Call 708-481-7774.
• The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster has postponed a charity performance to benefit longtime center dining room employee Sue Cullina scheduled for March 17. The show was to star Mike Toomey, Felicia Fields, Cory Goodrich and The Neverly Brothers. Call 219-836-1930, ext. 2.
• The Inspired Home Show, formerly the International Home and Housewares Show, scheduled for March 14 to 17 at McCormick Place in Chicago, has been cancelled. Visit the inspiredhomeshow.com.
• Court Theatre in Chicago has cancelled its upcoming production "The Lady from the Sea" and postponed remaining "An Iliad" performances. Call 773-753-4472.
• The James Beard Foundation has postponed the James Beard Leadership Awards, scheduled for May 3 in Chicago, and The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards, scheduled for May 4 in Chicago. The annual James Beard Awards will be moved to sometime in summer 2020.