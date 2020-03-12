Events and activities continue to be canceled in response to coronavirus pandemic

As Coronavirus spreads around the world, various public events have been canceled and continue to be canceled or postponed.

The cancellations have hit our Region as well with everything from conferences, concerts and other performances to fundraising galas, lectures and more being canceled.

The following list are just some of the events that have been canceled or postponed as of press time.

• The Opportunity Enterprises Gala scheduled for March 14 at Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City has been postponed. Plans for a new date will be announced as soon as possible. Visit oppent.org.

• The Gary Chamber of Commerce announced that the 5th annual World Civility Day 2020 scheduled for April 9 has been cancelled. Visit garychamber.com.

• The annual Hoops, Habits and Brackets event scheduled for Monday, March 16 at Halls of St. George in Schererville has been postponed. The event is a fundraiser for St. Joseph's Carmelite Home in East Chicago. Call 219-397-1085.

• LaPorte County Historical Society Museum in LaPorte has postponed Ted Rita's program on the Hesston Steam Museum scheduled for March 17. Call 219-324-6767.