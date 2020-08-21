Evers seeks federal grant for Capitol statue of Black leader

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday requested $150,000 in federal grant money to pay for a new statue on the Capitol grounds of the state's first Black secretary of state and to restore two statues that were torn down by protesters in June.

Two-thirds of the grant, $100,000, would be used for a new statue of Vel Phillips, who would be the first person of color honored with a statue at the Capitol. The remaining $50,000 would be used to restore the statue of Col. Hans Christian Heg, a Wisconsin abolitionist who was killed in combat during the Civil War, and the “Forward” statue, which symbolized the state's motto and came to represent women's rights.

Evers' top aide, Joel Brennan, made the funding request to the National Endowment of the Arts and the National Endowment of the Humanities. Brennan estimated that if approved, restoration work on the two damaged statues would begin in September, with re-installation next May.

There was no timeline for when construction of a Phillips statue could be completed.

“As with all projects of this magnitude and historical importance, citizen and legislative engagement would be part of the design and approval process,” Brennan wrote. Phillips' family would also have a “central voice” in the process, he said.