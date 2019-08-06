{{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — Everybody Counts is sponsoring a daylong event for the deaf community on Thursday at 9111 Broadway, Suite A in Merrillville.

The Communications Awareness and Options Fair runs from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and features an overview of services provided by the agency's deaf services coordinators, a presentation by administrators of Indiana Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, information about certified deaf interpreters, medical interpreting, interpreting services, technology options and how to obtain a free iPad.

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided, courtesy of InTrac and Sorenson, both of whom will be sharing information about their services. Walk-ins will be charged $10. ALS interpreters will be present all day.

For more information or to register, contact joannaw@everybodycounts.org or via videophone at 219-5501-0099 or valeria@everybodycounts.org or via videophone at 219-232-1063.

