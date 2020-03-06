You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ex-Chicago official indicted for allegedly bribing lawmaker
urgent

Ex-Chicago official indicted for allegedly bribing lawmaker

{{featured_button_text}}
Martin Sandoval

Illinois State Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Chicago, at the Illinois State Capitol, in Springfield, Ill. on June 2, 2019. 

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Chicago deputy aviation commissioner on a bribery charge for allegedly paying a former state senator at least $5,000 to support a road project.

The indictment returned Thursday accuses William A. Helm of bribing former state Sen. Martin Sandoval in 2018 on behalf of an unidentified construction company.

Ex-Illinois lawmaker pleads guilty in red-light bribery case

The company recruited Helm and his consulting company to help win Illinois Department of Transportation approval for the suburban Chicago project, the indictment said. Sandoval chaired the Senate Transportation Committee.

Sandoval in January pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in a separate case and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

House OKs partial red-light camera ban, part of fed probe

Helm at one time held a high-level position with the Department of Transportation.

Online court records do not show an attorney for Helm who might comment on the case.

Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On assignment in Lake County
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts