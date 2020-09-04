Ex-cop who shot Black man reaches plea on unrelated charge

O'Neill resigned weeks after the shooting. The fallout from Logan's killing presented Buttigieg with some of the toughest moments of his bid to win the Democratic nomination for president.

Buttigieg, who ended his presidential campaign in March, stepped away from the campaign trail and faced angry residents at an emotional town hall in South Bend, a city of about 100,000 residents, a quarter of whom are Black.

A federal lawsuit that Logan's family filed against O'Neill and the city of South Bend accusing O'Neill of using excessive deadly force is pending.

O'Neill is scheduled to appear Tuesday before a St. Joseph Superior Court judge on his plea agreement, which calls for him to serve no jail time and serve two years of probation, although that probation could end early with no violations. He would also agree not to seek or accept any public employment, including as a police officer.

If the judge rejects the plea deal, the case would proceed to trial, according to court documents.