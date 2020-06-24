Ex-cop wins first round to visit son he is accused of battering

A doctor at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said the child suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents. The doctors determined the injuries were consistent with being shaken and must have occurred during the time he was in the care of Curtis when his former wife and the boy's mother was at her overnight nursing job.

Curtis Jones left the Porter County Sheriff's Department more than a decade ago.

He was in court Wednesday, along with his attorney and a courtroom responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by requiring everyone, including the judge, to wear face masks and remain in designated seating marked at a distance from one another.

Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford said he was leaving in place a no-contact order for the boys' mother and Jones' former wife.

The motion filed on behalf of Jones claims that there are several of the children's maternal family members willing to supervise the proposed visits, who would stop them immediately if they became inappropriate, the motion reads.

But Urbanski said Wednesday he was told there are no family members willing to supervise the visits.

Jones is seeking two, half-hour visits each week with each child.