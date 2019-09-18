HAMMOND — A former Gary official pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing $12,727 from the financially troubled Genesis Convention Center.
“I stole money from my previous employer,” Victoria Wilson, 52, of Portage, told U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John Martin during her initial appearance on a theft charge.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Abizer Zanzi said the prosecution’s evidence would show Wilson pocketed federal grant money intended to help operate the convention center at 5th and Broadway in downtown Gary.
Wilson, who said she attained a college master’s degree, understood the charges against her and the rights she is giving up by not going to trial.
She signed a plea agreement late last month with the U.S. Attorney’s office, which agreed to recommend she receive probation in return for her cooperation into the investigation of her wrongdoing.
However, Martin warned Wilson that U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann isn’t bound by the agreement and could give Wilson a more harsh sentence than she expects. Wilson said she understood and still wishes to plead guilty.
The 38-year-old Genesis Convention Center has struggled to attract business in recent years, and much like the rest of Gary city government, struggles financially. The center provides rental space, catering services for conferences, weddings and other events.
The City Council in 2017 gave its formal support to the potential sale of the center, arguing the city spends hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to subsidize operations there.
Since that time, the city hired a commercial real estate brokerage firm to help sell several city-owned properties, including the Genesis Convention Center, which has 6,500 stadium seats and 24,000 square feet of ballroom space.
The Genesis Center’s board of directors hired Wilson in February 2017 to be it’s bookkeeper. She was promoted to interim executive director of the center in August 2017.
An Indiana State Board of Accounts issued in July states city officials first discovered evidence of misappropriation in April 2018 as well as negligence in documenting whether the center was receiving all the revenues due from party rentals and beverage sales.
Zanzi said a federal investigation evidence Wilson stole money in 43 unauthorized withdrawals from the center over her tenure there.