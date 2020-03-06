Ex-GOP US Rep Schock says he's gay, regrets anti-gay stances

Schock confirmed the posts' authenticity in a text message to the Journal Star in Peoria, the heart of the congressional district he represented.

As he composed the social media posts, Schock said he knew he could expect sharp criticism from the community to which he said he now wanted to belong.

"Where was I, they will ask, when I was in a position to help advance issues important to gay Americans?" his posting says.

Many longtime supporters of gay-rights blasted him on social media Thursday.

"Anyone can be gay. Everyone who is should be out," said Democratic Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims in a Facebook posting. “But to be a part of a Community, especially one you’ve attacked, you better start with an apology, make amends...."

Schock now understands, he said, that he is indebted to those activists who supported rights he opposed for so long.

"I can live openly now as a gay man because of the extraordinary brave people who had the courage to fight for our rights when I did not," he writes.

Schock starts the postings on both Instagram and the webpage with the words: "I am gay."