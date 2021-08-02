Ex-Hammond school administrator files racial discrimination claim

HAMMOND — A former administrator for the School City of Hammond filed a Title VII Charge of Race Discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Indianapolis.
According to the charge of discrimination form, Dawn Greene, who resigned as assistant superintendent in May, filed the claim because she, a black woman, was accused of wrongly issuing stipends for herself and two other white employees who were not similarly accused.
The discrimination charge was filed Thursday — just a few days after Greene said she intended on suing the district for defamation if a public apology is not made.
On May 28, the district issued a news release following Greene's resignation that happened less than two weeks earlier and came without an explanation.
The release said Greene and two principals received stipends that were approved only by Greene and not presented to the board of trustees. It said the principals did do significant, additional work, and were not consulted about the amount of the stipends.
Between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years, Green received a combined $42,184 in stipends, the district's release said. The stipends were not presented to the board for approval, it said, and entered into the system under Greene's authority "in a manner not consistent with internal control procedures."
"The actions of (Superintendent Scott) Miller and Hammond on May 28, 2021, were motivated by my race, Black, as the two (2) other stipend recipients are Caucasian, Mr. Miller is Caucasian, and I was the only one to suffer adverse employment action in the form of criminal malfeasance, fraud or theft," the discrimination charge document states.
The school district's release said the matter was referred to the Indiana State Board of Accounts to review the stipends and investigate "the degree to which internal controls procedures were not adhered."
When asked about the racial discrimination claim, the district said it will determine if further actions are required after the State Board of Accounts releases its findings. The investigation will take place before the regularly scheduled audit in the fall, the district said.
In her claim, Greene said Miller confronted her about the stipends on May 18, saying he didn't remember approving them. She resigned that day, saying she asked and received permission for the stipends issued to her.
"We trust the EEOC will find a racially motivated animus in the May 28, 2021, press release from the superintendent," said Patrick McEuen, Greene's attorney.
As of a Thursday, McEuen said they have not received communication from the State Board of Accounts. He said the state examiner is obligated by law to report criminal conduct to the Lake County prosecutor or report misappropriated funds to the Indiana Attorney General for civil collection actions.
"We believe that if the SBOA found Dr. Greene criminally liable for misappropriation, we would know that by now," McEuen said in the release.
McEuen goes on in the release to say that there is no allegation that Greene did not earn the stipend for doing extra duties during the COVID-19 pandemic and consolidation of schools in the district.