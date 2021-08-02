Ex-Hammond school administrator files racial discrimination claim

Between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years, Green received a combined $42,184 in stipends, the district's release said. The stipends were not presented to the board for approval, it said, and entered into the system under Greene's authority "in a manner not consistent with internal control procedures."

"The actions of (Superintendent Scott) Miller and Hammond on May 28, 2021, were motivated by my race, Black, as the two (2) other stipend recipients are Caucasian, Mr. Miller is Caucasian, and I was the only one to suffer adverse employment action in the form of criminal malfeasance, fraud or theft," the discrimination charge document states.

The school district's release said the matter was referred to the Indiana State Board of Accounts to review the stipends and investigate "the degree to which internal controls procedures were not adhered."

When asked about the racial discrimination claim, the district said it will determine if further actions are required after the State Board of Accounts releases its findings. The investigation will take place before the regularly scheduled audit in the fall, the district said.