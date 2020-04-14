Ex-professor accused of murder sought freedom to fight coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — A former Northwestern University professor charged in the murder of his boyfriend was rebuffed by a judge after asking to be released from a Chicago jail so his research skills can be used to battle COVID-19.

Wyndham Lathem asked last week to be freed on $1 million bail from Cook County Jail, which has one of the nation’s most aggressive outbreaks of coronavirus. In addition to his research skills, Lathem also cited health issues that put him at greater risk if he contracts COVID-19.

The Chicago Sun-Times, citing court records Monday, reports that in an emergency hearing conducted via teleconference, Judge Charles Burns on Friday denied granting Lathem bail.

The microbiologist gained renown for his research on the bubonic plague.

“With his background and experience, Dr. Lathem is well-suited to advise and participate in studies that are aimed at understanding SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote Dr. William Goldman, chair of Microbiology and Immunology at University of North Carolina, in an email appended to Lathem’s motion. “It would make sense to take advantage of as many experts as possible during this worldwide crisis that is rapidly expanding in scope.”