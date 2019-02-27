CROWN POINT — The Lake County Board of Elections on Wednesday cleared former state representative John Aguilera to run for East Chicago mayor, dismissing a ballot challenge on the grounds he is not a true resident of the city.
Aguilera faced a petition from Tia Cauley, a campaign staffer for East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland. Cauley contended Aguilera was ineligible to run for office in East Chicago because his home on the 1300 block of Kosciusko Boulevard is not his full-time residence.
The five-member elections board concluded Aguilera’s East Chicago address was his principal residence for the purposes of running for office, despite his living part-time in an Indianapolis home owned by his wife, prominent family law attorney Vanessa Lopez Aguilera.
Aguilera accused Copeland’s campaign of orchestrating the challenge to close off the mayoral race to competitors.
“It’s not a surprise to me,” he told The Times. “[Mayor Copeland] continues in his controlling and divisive manner. This mayor does not believe in an open door policy.”
The challenge against Aguilera turned on an interpretation of Indiana Code sections that lay out the standards for determining residency. The law says when a person's “immediate family” resides in one place, and the person does business in another, the place where the person’s family lives is the principal residence.
But the code makes an exception for a person who lives in a separate place than his immediate family and “has the intention of remaining at that place.” In such cases, the person’s separate address is considered his principal residence, not where his family lives.
The dispute was further complicated by the fact that Aguilera converted his East Chicago house, which he owns with his ex-wife, to a duplex in 2002. Aguilera testified he currently lives in the lower unit and has leased the upper unit to a number of renters, including his two daughters by his ex-wife.
Cauley’s attorney, Jewell Harris, argued the rental arrangement calls into question Aguilera's intent to remain at the house, as required by Indiana election code. His intent in maintaining the East Chicago address is to run for office, not to actually live in the city, Harris said.
“Many East Chicago residents are aware that Mr. Aguilera and his family live in Indianapolis, not in East Chicago,” he told The Times. “To me it’s clear, and I believe a judge would see it that way.”
Cauley has not yet decided whether to appeal the board’s decision to the Lake County Circuit Court, Harris added.
Aguilera’s case was bolstered by tax, voter registration and driver’s license records dating back to 2002 that listed the Kosciusko Boulevard address. Aguilera further testified he has owned the home and lived in it intermittently for 30 years. He also denied owning any property in Indianapolis.