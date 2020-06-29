You are the owner of this article.
Excel Center accepting applications for next term
urgent

Goodwill's new Gary Campus and Excel Center

Instructor Tashima Dotson helps Gary resident Melinda Thompson with an algebra problem in August 2019 at the new Goodwill Excel Center.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

The Excel Center is accepting applications for its next term through July 13.

The center, with locations in Hammond, Gary and South Bend, will open following state COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

The next term at the free public high school for adults begins July 20.

Students at The Excel Center, ages 18 and older, can earn their Core 40 high school diploma, college credits or industry certification. Classes are led by licensed teachers in eight-week sessions with free childcare available and academic planning assured for each student.

"I decided to make a choice — a turn in the road furthering my education," Excel graduate Lisa Gregory said in a news release. "I'm building the confidence in myself and in my work. This wouldn't have happened if not for The Excel Center and the help of my teachers."

The Excel Center is a public high school of Goodwill LEADS, a nonprofit entity affiliated with Goodwill Industries of Michiana.

Students can apply online at www.excelcenterhs.org or visit a center in person any time from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on days the school is open. More information is available by calling 219-844-1911 for Hammond, 219-980-6381 for Gary or 574-314-5570 for South Bend.

