Excessive 911 calls land Valparaiso woman behind bars, police say
Excessive 911 calls land Valparaiso woman behind bars, police say

VALPARAISO — A local woman, who repeatedly called police to her residence throughout three different shifts and used a profane name before hanging up during one of those calls, was taken into custody on a charge of misusing 911 calls, according to Valparaiso police.

Police say Nicole Wszolek, 37, smelled of alcohol when taken into custody Monday night and officers found her with two young children, one with a very soiled diaper and appearing not to have been bathed for some time.

Police said by 5 p.m. Monday, Wszolek had called police to her home multiple times during that night shift and the prior day and midnight shifts.

She claimed she did not feel safe and was upset police had not arrested a person she had brought to their attention, according to the incident report. She claimed several times she was a doctor "and she was there all the time for everyone, but the Valparaiso Police was not there for her."

Police asked for a copy of a text message that Wszolek said contained a threat, but she reportedly never provided it.

After consulting with a deputy county prosecutor, the decision was made to take Wszolek into custody, police said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

